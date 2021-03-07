BRATTLEBORO — Greg Fuller, of Brattleboro, set up an ice candle display at Cold Creek on Upper Dummerston Road, just off Route 30. Fuller is a local artist and educator and has been displaying these ice candles on his property for the last several weeks. The idea is that there is so much reflection on the current issues of the world, and with the approaching spring, there is so much to celebrate and feelings of hope. A source of pure water, the creek (then known as Cold Spring) was a destination of patrons of Dr. Robert Wesselhoeft’s Hydropathic Institution in the mid-1800s. In 1899, the Brattleboro Retreat built a stone hood over the spring and a rustic bridge of boulders over the ravine, and it became a favorite resting place for patients on their daily walks. “This installation is from me and a small group of friends to bring light to our community,” Fuller said. “This area has always grabbed my attention and after doing research, I found this site to be fitting. The site and healing waters were used during peaceful outings in this serene alcove setting.”
