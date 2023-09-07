MONTPELIER — One million dollars has been set aside in state funding to specifically help agricultural businesses and farms in the wake of the floods this July, and cannabis businesses are among those applying.
Tim Tierney, director of business recruitment and international trade at the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said a total of $19 million was set aside for all types of businesses, and $1 million for agricultural businesses/farms, as part of the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP) created following the storms and flooding. Funds are available on a first-come first-served basis.
"We definitely are building it as we fly here," Tierney said.
At the time of the Vermont Cannabis Control Board meeting last Tuesday, a total of 542 applications were fully submitted. Others were deemed incomplete and sent back to the applicants for revision but applicants "don't lose their place in line," Tierney said.
About 35 percent of the applications, for a total of $1.7 million, had been approved at the time of the meeting. Only six had been denied.
Mary Montour, agriculture water quality program coordinator at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, roughly estimated that nine or 10 applications were associated with growing cannabis or hemp. She noted the program is specifically designed to cover property damages including real estate, machinery, equipment or inventory loss such as crops.
"So that's where we're seeing a lot of our agricultural applications claiming damages, is that they've lost their crops, they can't harvest them, they can't sell them anymore due to the flooding," she said.
Cannabis operations are claiming damages between $11,000 and $500,000, Montour said. She called the numbers "very preliminary."
"This isn't official because we haven't made it through a lot of these reviews yet," she said.
A total of about 110 applications for the agricultural sector had been submitted at the time of the meeting.
James Pepper, chairman of the CCB, said the board wanted to invite Tierney and Montour to speak about opportunities for flood relief that might apply to cannabis licensees after July storms. since they wouldn't be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration funding as cannabis is considered illegal by the federal government.
Pepper counted slightly less than 20 survey respondents whose cannabis businesses were fully or partially destroyed by flooding but he expected the number to grow over the next couple of weeks, as people were still digging out their plants and determining if they had root rot or mold.
Tierney suggested visiting accd.vermont.gov to learn more about the BEGAP program and apply for funding. Applicants are advised to get cost estimates and quotes to help inform the process.
"About $12,600 is the average award that we're doing right now, of all the ones that have actually been paid," Tierney said.
If an applicant has more than $1 million in damages, they will be considered for an "enhanced award" or more funding. Tierney counted 12 such applications at the time of the meeting.
"This is not going to make anyone whole," he said. "It's just going to help in a small fashion."
Tierney said the cost of materials and paying contractors has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic "so this is all a big snowball effect."
The state has a contract with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network to provide technical assistance with applications. Applicants can also get translation services to help with the process.
Pepper said a number of affected cannabis businesses are in the process of getting licensed.
"We're probably going to ask for a few more details from them, but they will be eligible," Tierney said. "We're looking for a little proof that they existed."
Tierney said Vermont's Cannabis Business Development Fund, which provides low-interest loans and grants to social equity applicants for the purposes of paying for expenses related to starting and operating a licensed cannabis establishment, has "given out $138,000 to 28 folks so far." Twenty-six applicants received the $5,000 maximum as requested and two requested less, and he anticipates there will be more social equity applicants seeking funds soon.
Pepper expressed appreciation for the assistance since cannabis businesses don't have access to traditional banking, financing or loans and there's "very little outside money coming into the state to help support this industry."