MONTPELIER — Keeping track of the cannabis inventory in Vermont and licensing updates were front and center for the state's Cannabis Control Board last week.
James Pepper, chair of the CCB, went over the future of inventory tracking, how to comply and how to keep up with the requirements. The board developed specific data points that license holders need to track and report to the board.
A contract is underway to incorporate an inventory reporting system into the licensing portal. The portal will be a “one stop shop to report inventory — as well as do your renewals or start an application,” said Pepper.
Until the data entry section of the portal is available, license holders need to report inventory electronically to the board via a form on the CCB website. At this week’s meeting, there will be a tutorial on how to do inventory properly and how to correctly report data.
STATUS UPDATE
Brynn Hare, Executive Director of the CCB, reviewed the updated number of medical cannabis applications and issued licenses from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
Last week, The board received 23 new patient applications and 31 patient renewal applications for individuals to receive their medical cannabis card. In addition to the applications, 51 patient cards were issued.
Three new caregiver applications and two caregiver renewal applications were received by the board. Three caregiver applications were approved.
Cannabis caregivers, as defined in Vermont, are individuals over the age of 21 who have agreed to provide care for a medical cannabis patient. Caregivers can purchase cannabis at dispensaries on behalf of the patient. They can also assist with cannabis cultivation, according to the CCB website.
Finally, four dispensary employee cards were issued. There are only five dispensaries in the state, but a sixth dispensary will be announced once there are 7,000 patients in the state. There are currently about 4,300 patients.
Pepper said this is the first time there are more processed applications than there are applications waiting to be processed. He said it’s “very exciting.”
PUBLIC COMMENT
Public comment is held at the end of CCB meetings. Pepper and the rest of the board listen to the concerns of the public. Although the concerns are not usually addressed at the moment, the board has been known to address relevant issues in later meetings.
Dave Silberman opened public comment by requesting the board share why racial equity applications are being denied.
Prior to public comment, the board went into an executive session to discuss if a racial equity application that was under review should be rejected. Since the discussion was during executive session, the public is not privy to why the application was rejected. This is how all application rejections are handled.
Tito, whose last name was not provided, said he loved that more licenses were being approved. But he said, “I still cringe every time I see the town names disclosed.” He said he understood that the town names are publicized for transparency purposes, but he thinks the board should use the name of the county instead so cannabis cultivators aren’t as easy to find.
Chris Vickers is a tier 1 cultivator, and he wants to eventually apply for a manufacturing license. Vickers would appreciate it if there was an option to submit multiple applications at one time. He believes this would ease the process for applicants and limit the expense for application fees.