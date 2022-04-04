BRATTLEBORO — With the war in Ukraine dominating the news cycles and stories of refugees leaving everything behind to flee the war-torn country, one Brattleboro resident is trying to make a difference with his food.
Along with a quick joke, a friendly smile, and great smelling food, Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, is trying to raise money for the people of Ukraine by cooking.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, Vt., makes a meal for Kenneth Watkins on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, Vt., makes fresh Ukraine borscht on Friday, April 1, 2022, with the proceeds going to help out Ukraine refugees in Poland.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, Vt., pours a cup of Ukraine borscht on Friday, April 1, 2022, with the proceeds going to help out Ukraine refugees in Poland.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, Vt., makes a meal for Kenneth Watkins on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, Vt., makes fresh Ukraine borscht on Friday, April 1, 2022, with the proceeds going to help out Ukraine refugees in Poland.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrej’s Polish Kitchen, on Route 9, in West Brattleboro, Vt., pours a cup of Ukraine borscht on Friday, April 1, 2022, with the proceeds going to help out Ukraine refugees in Poland.
Mikijaniec's Ukrainian borscht sells for $5, with the proceeds going to his sister in Poland who teaches Ukrainian refugees. The money is being used to help buy shoes and clothes, medications, and other things that the refugees might need.
“People are donating a couple dollars more than that, some give me at least $100,” said Mikijaniec. “Every weekend we've raised almost $500.”
The Ukrainian borscht is a vegan beet soup that you can have either cold or hot.
Mikijaniec said some of the refugee children have made drawings that he plans to hang up around his food truck.