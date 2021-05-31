People gather at the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Tom Costello, former chaplain and commander of the American Legion Post 5, said American liberty is being “challenged today as it has in any time throughout our history.”
“This is the best of times and it is the worst of times,” he said at the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 5 at the Common on Monday. “It is the worst of times because there was an assault by a force — many of whom were veterans, many bearing signs of the Confederate rebellion — on our Capitol with the intent of lynching the vice president of the United States and injuring the speaker of the House and the other elected representatives, preventing the free exercise of the constitutional duty of executing and determining the next president of the United States. A force incited, encouraged, directed, cheered and congratulated by the president of our country. This was the greatest threat to democracy and the greatest gesture toward tyranny we, as a county, have ever experienced.”
Following the Jan. 6 attack that resulted in five deaths and many injuries, Costello called for recognizing “the torch has been passed to leadership that is committed to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Costello said it is “the greatest time” because the children of St. Michael’s Catholic School in Brattleboro brought flags to graves of all of the veterans buried throughout town, and Vice President Kamala Harris and honored graduate Sydney Farber spoke at the U.S. Naval Academy last week. He noted Harris, Farber and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III are all people of color.
Costello honored local veterans and family members who came out to the ceremony. The legion band played “The Star Spangled Banner” before his speech.
“It’s their first time playing in public for quite some time and they’re really excited,” said David Finlayson, commander of the legion.
Ralph Kunkel, who served as a hospital corpsman in the Navy, said many of his friends died in the Vietnam War but he came to the ceremony to honor a man he never met: Marshall Ray Frizzell, who was killed in Vietnam and incorrectly identified as a Korean War casualty on a kiosk at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro.
Frizzell was born in Hanover, N.H., and his family moved to Woodstock, Vt. when he was a child, Kunkel said.
“He was raised on a farm,” Kunkel said. “He loved farming.”
Frizzell graduated from the University of Vermont in 1954 then became a student teacher at the high school in Brattleboro, Kunkel said. Frizzell and some students were known to have planted trees at Living Memorial Park.
Kunkel said Frizzell trained as a helicopter pilot and went to Vietnam, where he died on a mission in February 1966 to pick up other soldiers. Dust in the air was thick and two helicopters collided, killing him and two others.
“He was not from Brattleboro but I think he needs to be remembered because he did serve some time in Brattleboro at the high school,” Kunkel said.
A small group is working on correcting the kiosk.
Dorr Sprague’s family donated the Purple Heart he was awarded after World War II to the Brattleboro Historical Society.