WILMINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a bus over the weekend, leaving two 17-year-olds in the car trapped until first responders extricated them.
At about 3:47 p.m. Sunday, when snow was coming down, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Coldbrook Road and Strugis Road. During the investigation, police said in an incident summary report, it was found that the operator of a Toyota Prius was traveling east on Coldbrook Road and was unable to maintain control of her vehicle then the Prius collided with a bus that was traveling west with no passengers.
The operator and passenger of the Toyota Prius were identified as 17-year-olds from Plantsville, Conn. Police said both juveniles were transported by Deerfield Valley Rescue for their injuries, and both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene.
Coldbrook Road was closed due to the collision for about 20 minutes. Police described speed and snow covered roadways as factors in the collision.