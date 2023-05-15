BRATTLEBORO — A car was stolen after its owner was threatened with a knife.
At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the Transportation Center for a report of a robbery. A victim told police that after she parked her car and exited the vehicle, a man approached and threatened her with a large knife while demanding the keys to her car.
Police said the victim was not physically injured. The suspect is described as a white male with blond hair, yellow/orange tinted retro glasses, and average height and build.
The car is a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra bearing VT registration HMF179.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police department.