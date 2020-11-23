Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A section of Route 12 was closed off after a serious crash between and car and tractor-trailer near the North Walpole and Charlestown town line on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. The Charlestown Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

