BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of damaging at least 100 cars across Vermont now stands accused of assault after police say he threw an officer to the ground and punched her multiple times.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, was cited Sunday with seven counts of unlawful mischief, aggravated disorderly conduct, assault of a police officer — assault with bodily fluids, and aggravated assault. He was arraigned in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Monday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty.
On Sunday afternoon, Brattleboro Police Officer Amy Fletcher responded to a report of an altercation between two men in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Putney Road. Officer Tyler Law responded shortly after Fletcher to find she had handcuffed Bizuneh, who was pushing back against Fletcher and attempting to kick her.
When Law reviewed the footage from Fletcher's cruiser video, he saw Bizuneh pull Fletcher off-balance and throw her to the ground, then punch her in the head at least four times. "Officer Fletcher had a lump on her eye and there was a laceration above her eyebrow from being punched in the face by Bizuneh," Law wrote in an affidavit. Law also wrote that Bizuneh spit at him and bit his left index finger, causing a small amount of pain.
After Bizuneh was placed in the back of the cruiser, Law learned from witnesses that Bizuneh had smashed the windshields of seven vehicles with a cinder block, damaging the hoods as well. Law estimated the damages at approximately $1,700 per vehicle.
Bizuneh was previously arrested in Brattleboro on Oct. 13, accused of damaging 23 vehicles between Oct. 1 and Oct. 13.
On Oct. 28, Windham County Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen issued an entry order requiring an inpatient evaluation for Bizuneh. That same day, the Department of Mental Health submitted a motion asking Kainen to reconsider the order.
The motion, which was submitted on behalf of DMH by the Vermont Attorney General's Office, states Vermont statutes do not give a court the authority to order an inpatient psychiatric examination except when a qualified mental health professional has determined that the person needs such a service.
"In this instance, the screener ... concluded that an outpatient examination was appropriate for Mr. Bizuneh," states the motion to reconsider. "He concluded that the defendant was not a danger of harm to self or others. As such, Mr. Bizuneh cannot be considered a 'person in need of treatment' as defined by [state statutes] ..."
"With due respect to the Court," continues the motion, "the statute is designed to safeguard the rights of people who are not in need of hospitalization from being hospitalized. Here, the Court bypassed those safeguards and created an order with no statutory basis. The Commissioner believes that the defendant is being held without legal authority at and respectfully asks the Court to reconsider its order."
The screener's report noted Bizuneh has an intermittent history of substance abuse and suffers from paranoid type schizophrenia.
"Micael reports delusional belief that he is being tortured by the FBI and that damaging vehicles is the only way to stop the torture," wrote the screener.
While Bizuneh "is at risk of further property damage," wrote the screener, he denied any thoughts of harming himself or others.
"[B]ecause he denied thoughts of harming himself or others physically, the screener concluded that he should be evaluated on an outpatient basis rather than an inpatient basis," wrote Kainen in an entry order issued on Oct. 29, revoking his previous order requiring an inpatient evaluation.
Kainen noted that defense counsel argued that Bizuneh is homeless and having difficulty taking care of himself,.
"[I]t is not clear that everyone whose car he decides to deface is likely to take kindly to it," wrote Kainen, paraphrasing Bizuneh's public defender. "It may only be a matter of time before someone decides to defend his property and that results in harm to Mr. Bizuneh. The court found defense counsel’s points well taken and ordered an inpatient examination."
However, wrote Kainen, the court must follow the screener’s recommendation for an outpatient evaluation "no matter how ill advised the court thinks it is."
In May, Bizuneh allegedly vandalized six police cruisers at the Burlington Police Department, smashing the windshields with a rock. At the time, he asked police to not let the FBI kill him. A few days later, he made similar comments after allegedly vandalizing a number of cars in Burlington. He was also accused of assaulting a police officer during that incident.
In July, he allegedly vandalized 30 cars in Rutland, telling police they were "in cahoots" with the FBI.
"He wasn't in his right mind at all," wrote Sgt. Jon Dickerson, of the Rutland City Police Department, in an affidavit presented to the court.
According to the Vermont Daily Chronicle, Bizuneh was again arrested in Burlington on Aug. 12 after allegedly keying 18 cars on Union Street. Officers in that area made contact with other police departments and learned that Bizuneh was suspected of having vandalized about 50 vehicles in Middlebury, 25 in Vergennes, and eight in Bristol, according to the Daily Chronicle.
The newspaper reported that representatives of the Department of Mental Health stated that, despite Bizuneh being in the agency’s custody under an order of non-hospitalization, they did not support efforts to hospitalize Bizuneh at that time, and they felt his behaviors were not the product of his mental illness.
In August 2019, Bizuneh received a competency evaluation, in which the psychiatrist stated Bizuneh was experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia. Bizuneh told the psychiatrist that the FBI has hired psychics to torture him and has planted listening devices in vehicles, according to the Times Argus.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, in a news release issued by the Burlington Police Department in August, expressed displeasure with the Department of Mental Health's response to Bizuneh's actions.
"Mr. Bizuneh’s circumstances are yet another example of our mental health system refusing to exercise its statutory authority and instead relying on police and prosecutors to provide mental health services to individuals in great need," she stated. "Until the Department of Mental Health fills the void, the criminal legal system will continue to try, and will continue to fail. These people need significant services, not jail."
"The current legal structure governing the intersection of the criminal justice and mental health care systems in Vermont is not adequate to protect public safety in these circumstances," Windham County State's Attorney David Gartenstein told the Reformer after Monday's arraignment.
Bizuneh's alleged behavior "has significantly disrupted the community, caused risk of personal injury to many people including law enforcement officers, and caused extensive property damage," said Gartenstein.
"To the extent that Defendant is found to be in need of commitment to a mental health hospital, Vermont law likely will not provide for anything other than a community-based civil mental health commitment for him," continued Gartenstein. "However, as administered by the Vermont Department of Mental Health, this community civil mental health commitment system is little more than an opportunity for Defendant to seek mental health treatment if he chooses to do so."
Despite revoking last week's order for an inpatient evaluation, Kainen issued on Monday another order that Bizuneh receive an inpatient evaluation. Bizuneh remains in custody at this time.
The Vermont Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.
Joshua Atkisson, Bizuneh's public defender in Windham County, had no comment.