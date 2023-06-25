BRATTLEBORO — Burton Car Wash is working on returning to Canal Street.
Burton Holdings received unanimous approval Wednesday from the Brattleboro Development Review Board to demolish its former car wash and the Flamingo Diner on Canal Street, adjust parcel boundaries, subdivide properties and build a new car wash. The proposal calls for running the new car wash from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
John Goodell of SVE Associates said the building will include four bays, an upstairs office and a central equipment room with a small office space for an attendant on duty.
“All of the equipment is going to reside inside the building,” said Aaron Smith, an employee at Burton Car Wash.
Smith assured neighbors that sounds will be “well muffled.”
Traffic flow will be similar to how it had been with the former car wash.
The sidewalk will be rebuilt and plantings will be added around the property.
Project leaders expressed a willingness to speak with neighbors about their concerns with stormwater and address related issues when applying for state stormwater permits. Water is pooling up behind the diner and car wash then running into neighboring properties, neighbors said.
Lighting will need to be downcast and approved by Brattleboro Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon. He also will need to sign off on a landscaping plan.
Burton Car Wash’s Putney Road location has flashing lights due to it being open 24 hours a day, Smith said.
“We have no intention of having bright flashing lights on Canal Street,” he said.
DRB member Tim Wessel said his 5-year-old son’s “a big fan of the discotheque” lighting at the Putney Road site “but certainly, it shouldn’t affect neighbors.”
Regarding concerns about foot traffic for drug sales, Smith said the new car wash will have camera systems and someone on duty at all hours.
“We have a very close relationship with the Brattleboro Police Department,” he said. “We’ve provided hours and hours of footage of stuff that I see, and we will maintain the same type of vigilance on Canal Street. I’ve lived here my whole life. I see Canal Street suffering right now. It’s struggling and I think any addition to that area, anything that brings it up, will help.”
DRB member Gary Stroud said he’s “very happy that we’re bringing business” to Canal Street, which he lives on.
“There’s a lot that needs to be resurrected from the past,” he said. “We don’t want to get to a point where there’s nothing there but tumbleweeds going up and down the street.”
Last June, Burton Car Wash came before the board for a sketch plan review. Since then, some issues have been worked out.
After the sketch plan review, Bannon told the Reformer the board felt excessive paving had been proposed, onsite circulation was “confused,” and there would be several non-conformities with zoning regulations.