BURLINGTON — The planned detention hearing on a Windham County man charged with murder on the high seas in the death of his mother and seven counts of fraud has been postponed for 60 days.
The Federal Public Defender Office said it needed more time to prepare for the hearing for Nathan Carman, 28, of Vernon, on Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed late Friday afternoon for the two-month delay.
Carman had pleaded not guilty to the federal indictment on Wednesday. Crawford, sitting in Rutland, had ordered Carman detained pending the detention hearing.
Assistant Federal Defender Sara M. Puls filed a two-page motion Friday afternoon asking for an indefinite delay — and at the very minimum two weeks — to prepare for the hearing.
Puls, who is working with Chief Federal Public Defender Michael L. Desautels and one other lawyer in the office, said more time was needed to seek out potential witnesses, records and conduct other consultations and investigations.
“This is a complex case with factual allegations dating back to 2016 where many of the allegations occurred out of state,” Puls wrote.
She wrote federal prosecutors do not object to the delay.
Crawford in his entry order late Friday afternoon appeared to leave the door open for more time if the defense requested it.
A federal grand jury in Rutland returned a sealed indictment on May 2, charging Carman with three counts of mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud and one count of murder on the high seas.
He was arrested May 10 at his home and arraigned the next day.
The murder charge, if convicted, could lead to a life sentence in prison. Each fraud charge carries up to 10 years.