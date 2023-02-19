BURLINGTON — A federal judge has denied a request for more information made by a former Vernon man accused of killing his grandfather and mother.
Though the federal government has accused Nathan Carman of killing John Chakalos, 87, on Dec. 20, 2013, it hasn’t charged him with the death.
Carman, now 28, however, faces a charge of murder on the high seas for killing his mother in 2016 and six counts in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont described as “a double-murder fraud scheme.” He’s also been charged with one count of attempting to defraud his insurance company in the loss of his boat.
"The indictment in this case states with reasonable specificity the alleged false statements supporting the mail fraud claims [against Nathan Carman] ..." wrote United States District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford. "It alleges that Mr. Carman devised a scheme to defraud the estate of his grandfather John Chakalos and a trust created by Mr. Chakalos by killing him on December 20,2013, and then by lying about his actions."
Crawford held a hearing to discuss the defense's motion as well as the prosecution's opposition to the motion on Feb. 7 and returned his decision 10 days later.
Carman also allegedly lied to the investigators from the Coast Guard and local law enforcement about the disappearance of his mother, Linda Carman, whose last location was aboard her son's boat, the Chicken Pox, which sank during a fishing trip in 2016.
In addition to allegedly lying about the deaths of his mother and grandmother, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Vermont also charged Carman with lying to receive compensation from the company that insured his boat.
After the death in Windsor, Conn., of Chakalos, Carman received $550,000. In probate hearings in New Hampshire and Connecticut, Carman failed to gain access to his mother's portion of the $10 million estate left behind by his grandfather, who, in addition to his home in Windsor, owned a mansion on Spofford Lake in Chesterfield, N.H.
While the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure allows a court to order the government to file a bill of particulars describing how prosecutors came to their conclusions, wrote Crawford, it's up to the discretion of the court.
"The court concludes that the indictment identifies the false statements on which the Government relies with sufficient specificity to defeat the defendant's request for a further bill of particulars," wrote Crawford. "The court also rejects Mr. Carman's suggestion that the quantity of information that the Government has provided to the defense 'serves only to make the nature of the fraud charges less apparent to Mr. Carman.' ... Here, the Government has produced extensive documentation, but it has not disguised the alleged misrepresentations — i.e., Mr. Carman's denials of his involvement in his grandfather's death."
Crawford also denied the defense's request for transcripts of grand jury testimony to determine if prosecutors instructed grand jury members that Carman killed his grandfather.
"The defense suspects that the prosecution described Mr. Carman as a killer without advising the grand jurors that there were other suspects or stating that he had not been charged or convicted of either murder," wrote Crawford, who noted there are limits to the evidence that may be placed before a grand jury.
"But there is no suggestion here of prosecutorial misconduct — just of a one-sided presentation of [incriminating] evidence," wrote Crawford. "Even if true, the failure to introduce such inculpatory evidence — or to discuss it in summing up statements before the grand jury — would not provide a sufficient basis for dismissal of the indictment."
Carman is scheduled to go on trial in October.