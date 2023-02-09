RUTLAND — A former Vernon resident accused of killing his grandfather and mother in a quest to gain access to his family’s $10 million fortune is scheduled to go on trial in October.
At a hearing in federal court on Tuesday, Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford scheduled the date for Nathan Carman, who was 18 years old when his grandfather was shot to death in his home in Windsor, Conn., nine years ago.
Though the federal government has accused Carman of killing John Chakalos, 87, on Dec. 20, 2013, it hasn’t charged him with the death.
Carman, however, faces a charge of murder on the high seas for killing his mother in 2016 and six counts in what the U.S. Attrorney’s Office for Vermont described as “a double-murder fraud scheme.” He’s also been charged with one count of attempting to defraud his insurance company in the loss of his boat.
On Sept. 18, 2016, Carman set to sea with his mother, Linda Carman, from Ram Point Marina in South Kingstown, R.I., in Carman’s fishing boat, the Chicken Pox.
A week later, Carman was found adrift alone in a life raft by the crew of a commercial ship. Carman later said the boat sank so quickly he didn’t have a chance to get his mother into the raft.
During Tuesday’s hearing in federal court, Crawford “took under advisement” two defense requests: one for a bill of particulars detailing how the prosecution arrived at its conclusions that Carman killed his grandfather and mother, and a partial disclosure of the minutes from the grand jury that returned the indictment against Carman.
In mid-January, the defense filed with the court, claiming the prosecution was making Carman “guess while preparing his case,” and not providing enough information.
Carman cannot prepare for trial with an indictment that provides “only conclusory assertions unsupported by any factual allegations,” wrote his attorney, David X. Sullivan. “It is unclear from the indictment ... what in the contents of these ‘materials’ are alleged to be the material misrepresentations necessary to establish mail and wire fraud.”
The prosecution responded that what Carman’s attorney, David X. Sullivan, has not yet received, he can get during depositions.
“Carman’s motion is an impermissible attempt to obtain a detailed preview of the government’s evidence and to limit the contours of the government’s case even before a trial date has been set,” states a filing by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“[T]he charged scheme involves money, murder, and misrepresentations,” states the federal filing. “The indictment alleges that Carman planned the murders as well as false cover stories to conceal the truth about his conduct. In so doing, he sought to deceive the executor of John Chakalos’s estate and the trustees of the Chakalos Family Dynasty Trust, who had authority over the distribution of the money Carman hoped to receive.”
In a filing this week, the defense said it no longer needed a bill of particulars for three of the fraud counts as the prosecution’s motion to prevent disclosure “has sufficient detail to adequately prepare his defense ...”
However, bills of particulars for the other three fraud charges, related to estate hearings in probate court in New Hampshire, are necessary, wrote Sullivan, because the indictment “does not contain the facts necessary to enable him to prepare a defense. Instead, the Indictment contains only conclusory assertions about Mr. Carman’s involvement in John Chakalos’s murder.”
While Carman is not entitled to the grand jury minutes without an extraordinary reason, states the prosecution, it did agree to provide transcripts of federal agent testimony.