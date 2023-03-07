Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin will be returning to the board along with newcomers Peter “Fish” Case and Franz Reichsman.

McLoughlin won re-election for a three-year seat against Dick DeGray by 1,005 to 920.

Select Board member Jessica Callahan Gelter finished third in the race for two one-year terms, garnering 828 votes to 1,063 for Reichsman and 1,055 for Case. Spoon Agave received 390 votes and Samuel Stevens took in 307.

“I’m running because I feel that our current board is strong and I can make it stronger,” Case said in a candidate statement. “My strengths are in messaging and communications, making complex things easy to unpack and explain.”

Vermonters head to the ballot booths to vote and then gather at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

McLoughlin previously told the Reformer she wants to “continue our important work including unfinished goals from the time without a town manager.” Projects she cited include determining municipal needs for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, ensuring public safety oversight and optimum ambulance service, focusing on the town’s commitment to combating climate change, and balancing community safety needs for all the people of Brattleboro.

Reichsman previously said EMS-related issues are the single biggest driver in his decision to run.

“The process is going forward with the AP Triton report,” he said of a town-commissioned document outlining options for EMS after the split between the municipality and Rescue Inc., “and we don’t have a lot of reaction to it yet.”

Case has spoken in favor of having the town return to working with Rescue Inc.

