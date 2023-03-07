BRATTLEBORO — Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin will be returning to the board along with newcomers Peter “Fish” Case and Franz Reichsman.
McLoughlin won re-election for a three-year seat against Dick DeGray by 1,005 to 920.
Select Board member Jessica Callahan Gelter finished third in the race for two one-year terms, garnering 828 votes to 1,063 for Reichsman and 1,055 for Case. Spoon Agave received 390 votes and Samuel Stevens took in 307.
“I’m running because I feel that our current board is strong and I can make it stronger,” Case said in a candidate statement. “My strengths are in messaging and communications, making complex things easy to unpack and explain.”
McLoughlin previously told the Reformer she wants to “continue our important work including unfinished goals from the time without a town manager.” Projects she cited include determining municipal needs for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, ensuring public safety oversight and optimum ambulance service, focusing on the town’s commitment to combating climate change, and balancing community safety needs for all the people of Brattleboro.
Reichsman previously said EMS-related issues are the single biggest driver in his decision to run.
“The process is going forward with the AP Triton report,” he said of a town-commissioned document outlining options for EMS after the split between the municipality and Rescue Inc., “and we don’t have a lot of reaction to it yet.”
Case has spoken in favor of having the town return to working with Rescue Inc.
Bellows Falls resident Wayne Whidden gets his ballot at the Bellows Falls polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green fills out her ballot while her children, Gretchen Green, 11, and Ida Joy, 8, watch at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Candidates and others supporting an issue hold signs for their side outside the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman casts her ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman holds an "I Voted" sticker during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green fills out her ballot while her children, Gretchen Green, 11, and Ida Joy, 8, watch at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green gets help from her child, Ida Joy, 8, in submitting the ballot at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
State Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1, attends the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jason Harron raises his hand to ask a question on Article 5 during the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People fill the Williamsville Hall to attend the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
South Newfane resident Kim Friedman fills out her ballot at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Newfane resident Emily Houle knits a scarf while at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Putney Central School is turned into a gathering spot for the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Townshend resident Eileen Fahey asks a question during Town Meeting at the Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Members of the Dover Girl Scout Troop 51403 sell cookies to Wilmington resident Debbie Rathnam outside of the gathering spot for the Wilmington Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Wilmington resident James Wiesner casts his ballot at the Wilmington polling station during the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
