MONTPELIER -- The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Vermont broke another one-day record Tuesday, with 1,727 people testing positive, and the overall positivity rate hitting a high of 12.4 percent. Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the high rates are a combination of post-holiday exposure to the virus, as well as the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Tuesday's record broke a high set last Thursday, with 1,479 testing positive. Also on Tuesday, 83 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, 19 in intensive care units.
Bennington County saw 38 new cases on Tuesday, with 776 in the past 14 days; Windham County saw 26 cases on Tuesday, with 522 in 14 days.
Levine, speaking on Vermont Public Radio's Vermont Edition program, said omicron now constitutes 82 percent of all COVID cases in New England.
"It’s pretty much taken over," Levine said of omicron. The previous dominant variant was delta.
Levine cautioned that while the high positive caseloads are important, and probably are alarming to the public, the hospitalization rates are actually the more important to monitor. Higher positive caseloads had been predicted prior to the holiday season, but the state is watching to see what kind of stress those numbers place on the medical system. Hospitalization numbers lag test results by at least 14 days.
"Seventeen-hundred cases indeed sounds astounding, but that’s not the number we are laser-focused on," he said. Instead, Levine said he worries the caseload will fill hospital beds beyond capacity, possibly exceed staffing levels, and create a crisis of available care for COVID and non-COVID patients. "Right now in Vermont we do not have that kind of a crisis.
"If we were to learn something from Quebec ... as of today their health care system is at high risk. They are running the risk of exceeding the capacity of their health care system," he added. "That’s really what we’re looking at constantly."
Canadian provinces are taking measures to combat a dramatic increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, including closing businesses and using Armed Forces to assist with vaccinations.
The Vermont Health Department reported Tuesday that 96.7 percent of Vermonters ages 12 and older are at least partially vaccinated, and 55 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose. Levine said the Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved boosters for children 12-15, although that recommendation still requires the approval of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it is officially adopted in Vermont.
He also said the state is working to increase the availability of rapid antigen and nasal-swab tests for COVID, and he predicted demand for the tests would quiet somewhat now that the holidays have passed.