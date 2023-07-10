WINDHAM COUNTY — Roads were washed out and homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding from a rainstorm that drenched Southern Vermont Sunday night into Monday.
Dramatic photos showed portions of the mountain town of Londonderry along the West River under water, with more rain expected throughout the day.
A photo posted to the Northshire Vermont Community Forum showed that North Main Street was fully inundated by water — up to the roof of a car along the state highway.
Town Clerk and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, D-Windham-Windsor-Bennington, said some Londonderry residents were evacuated from their homes due to flooding, and that the north village (along Route 11) is “under a lot of water.”
“The south village is essentially cut off,” she said. “The bridge on Route 100 in the south village is closed to traffic, there’s flooding on Route 11 between the villages, and there’s flooding north of Londonderry.”
We’re not even able to assess damage at this point — and we still have hours of rain coming,” she said.
The First Baptist Church in South Londonderry and Flood Brook School were opened as emergency shelters.
Pajala herself was forced to leave her apartment with one of her two sons and their cats. But they’re safe, and she’s more concerned that people might be on the roads getting in the way of emergency workers – and putting themselves at risk.
“For anyone who’s safe and dry, stay home stay safe and stay off the road,” she said. “Please don’t drive down roads with ‘road closed’ signs. Please.”
Pajala said she walked out at 3 a.m. to check on the West River. “It was still well within its banks although very full and running fast,” she said. “When my phone rang at 6 a.m., it was already flooding the road. We were barely able to get our car out of our parking space and up to higher ground.”
If people need to be evacuated they should reach out to their local emergency management director, Pajala said.
“The water earlier was way up to here, not quite to the center of the door,” said Chad Merrill as he pointed to the lower section of an entrance to the local convivence store in the center of Londonderry.
Merrill and his father, Center, own The Stove Depot on Route 11, the main drag in Londonderry’s north village. So far, the business has already lost most of its pellet supply.
“We lost 140 tons of pallets filled with bags sitting out back at least, not including what we lost inside there,” Merrill said.
Londonderry and nearby Weston were the epicenter for flooding, along with Ludlow, 15 miles north. Route 11 was closed, and so were sections of Route 100, as the floodwaters turned South Londonderrey and Weston into virtual islands. Homes were evacuated, stranded motorists were rescued by rescue crews, and emergency shelters were set up in the First Baptist Church and Flood Brook School.
“We got word of a possible evacuation yesterday, but we didn’t take it too seriously,” Merrill said. “I think it was just a caution at that point, but the water was to the bottom of the steps at about seven o’clock this morning. Yeah, this was as bad as Irene we are for sure. It looks about the same damage inside on how much water came in there.”
In Manchester, Town Manager Scott Murphy said the key flood-prone points along the Battenkill River and its tributaries are “high but not breached. We’re watching and monitoring carefully.”
Murphy said the town’s public works director, Jeff Williams, is mainly concerned about flooding coming down off the mountains and affecting low points in town.
Kris “KJ” Johnston, director of IT innovation at Rescue Inc. based in Brattleboro and Townshend, said his group assisted in a water rescue in Londonderry on Monday morning. Rescue also covered the hard-hit Keene, N.H., area from Keene Fire Department on Sunday night.
Johnson said five swift-water boat teams were stationed in Putney and up the West River Valley.
Jamaica Town Administrator Mike Tuller said waters were pretty high in Jamaica during an interview at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
“They’ve lost some culverts,” he said. “Some driveways have been impacted is what I was told.”
Tuller noted “concentrated rain events” are occurring more frequently now.
“It’s pretty heavy duty stuff,” he said.
Jamaica Select Board Chairwoman Jessica Pollack, who was taking phone calls at Town Office, said Pike Falls Road was closed in the morning and Route 30 at the intersection of West Hill Road had been closed briefly then reduced to one lane of traffic, not due to damage but debris coming from a washout down West Hill Road.
“We have some other folks we are watching for instance on Turkey Hill, where there’s difficulty potentially getting in and out of their homes,” she said.
The primary concern, at the time of the interview at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, had been the continuing rain and the height of Ball Mountain Brook.
“Nothing has breached yet,” Pollack said. “It’s high and that’s scary.”
At about 1:20 p.m. Monday, a traffic alert said from Route 100 in Jamaica to the Jamaica Fire Department was closed due to flooding.
Jamaica Emergency Management Director Paul Fraser and the town road crew were monitoring the situation throughout the day. Fraser “guided us through Irene,” Pollack said in reference to the tropical storm in August 2011.
“We’re still in the middle of the event so we’re hoping it doesn’t get worse but there’s a lot more rain forecasted,” Pollack said in the morning.
Pollack noted the West River was moving fast. According to USGS data, the river’s height at 11:30 a.m. Monday was at 9.12 feet. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, it was measured at 5.7 feet.
First responders in Brattleboro were primarily concerned with flooding in West Brattleboro. At about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Keir said crews would maintain a presence in that section of town.
Angie Johnson, acting president of the board and acting park manager at Tri-Park Co-op Housing Corp., said she and her maintenance were keeping an eye on the residents of Mountain Home Park in West Brattleboro. As of about 2 p.m. Monday, seven homes in the mobile home park had been affected by flooding.
Johnson said the homes hadn’t been damaged but water levels had risen so high that residents had to leave to stay with families or go to hotels.
“I was here during Irene,” she said. “So it’s not my first rodeo.”
Following that major storm, a master plan had been developed in 2020 for the town and the cooperative to reduce flood risk in the mobile home park.
Lisa Marie, who asked for her last name not to be identified as she’s fleeing from domestic violence, said she received calls for help from unhoused community members. She’s currently enrolled in the state’s motel program, however, she expects she could lose her room any day now.
Lisa Marie said firefighters were moving people out of their tents on Monday due to the storm. She described the tents as “flooded and falling apart.”
Lisa Marie said she’s been unsuccessful in getting the town and Red Cross to open a shelter.
“We’re less than garbage right now,” she said.
She noted Groundworks kept its day-shelter/drop-in center open Monday during mid-day hours when it has typically been closed.
Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director at Groundworks, said the facility also would stay open from 6 to 7 p.m. when it usually closes before switching over to host night shelter services.
“We also will accommodate overnight on the floor additional people beyond our current 26-bed capacity, similar to how people have been allowed to sleep on the floor during dangerously cold weather,” he said.
At The Marina in Brattleboro, where the West and Connecticut rivers converge, several docks broke away with boats attached and were seen floating down the Connecticut River. A few boats got hung up at the construction site of the new bridge between Brattleboro and Hinsdale, N.H.
At the governor’s news conference Monday, Vermont Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Daniel Batsie said, “We’re there for everyone.”
“So anyone who needs our help, call 211,” he said.
Mike Cannon of Vermont Urban Search and Rescue said crews from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut were among those helping to get to towns that have been unreachable since torrents of rain belted the state overnight.
There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the flooding in Vermont, according to state emergency officials.
Some people canoed their way to the Cavendish Baptist Church in Vermont, which had turned into a shelter. About 30 people waited it out, some of them making cookies for firefighters who were working to evacuate and rescue others.
“People are doing OK. It’s just stressful,” shelter volunteer Amanda Gross said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.