Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Kite skating at Spofford Lake

With temperatures close to 15 degrees, Felix Nolde, of Guilford, Vt., strapped on his ice skates and caught the below zero wind with a surf kite to race around Woodford Lake, in Spofford, N.H. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

1 of 14

SPOFFORD N.H. — With temperatures close to 15 degrees, Felix Nolde, of Guilford, Vt., strapped on his ice skates and caught the below zero wind with a surf kite to race around Woodford Lake, in Spofford, N.H. on a recent afternoon.

Tags

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com