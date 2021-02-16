SPOFFORD N.H. — With temperatures close to 15 degrees, Felix Nolde, of Guilford, Vt., strapped on his ice skates and caught the below zero wind with a surf kite to race around Woodford Lake, in Spofford, N.H. on a recent afternoon.
