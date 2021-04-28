CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Drivers on Route 9 are being warned to pay attention when passing through the heavily traveled road’s intersection with Route 63.
“The state of New Hampshire is currently installing electronic signage for this intersection,” stated Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering, in a post to the department’s Facebook page. “This means that we will be working in the roadway from Pinnacle Springs to just east of Route 63.”
Last May, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced it would be installing “an intersection conflict warning system” at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 63.
An ICWS is intended to warn drivers on Route 9 of vehicles entering from Route 63 and to let drivers on Route 63 know of vehicles approaching on Route 9. The warning system is meant to help Route 63 drivers determine when it’s best to cross or enter Route 9. It’s also meant to encourage drivers on Route 9 to slow down while passing through the intersection.
That intersection has been the site of a number of serious vehicle crashes over the years.
Chickering said for the next two weeks, police officers will be present to monitor drivers and make sure they are being safe when passing the construction work, which requires the removal and replacement of pavement for the installation of vehicle sensors that will trigger the warning system.
This means there will be some lane closures to accommodate the work, he wrote.
“The cone package is constantly shifting to accommodate the pavement cutting and conduit installation,” he wrote. “This means that the lanes are always shifting back and forth. We are trying to do as much work without the constant shifting, but it is a delicate balance and this intersection is very wide.”
Chickering is urging people to slow down when passing through the intersection.
“Please take your time,” he wrote. “This two-week inconvenience will make a huge difference in safety once the signs are in place.”