BRATTLEBORO — The Community College of Vermont is offering new certificate programs in cloud computing, community health, entrepreneurship, and human resource management.
Starting in the fall semester, on Sept. 7, students will have access to course work designed to prepare them for these careers, which are in high demand right now, rewarding them with certification within a year.
“Enrolling in a certificate program can be a great way to earn a credential and advance or get started on a career,” stated CCV Academic Dean Deborah Stewart in a news release. “Most courses are focused in order to build skill and prepare students for the particular work they’ll be performing. In addition, CCV’s certificate programs are stackable. This means that students can take the courses they complete in the certificate and apply them to a relevant associate degree program.”
Many certificates also include valuable industry-recognized credentials, said Stewart.
Certificate programs usually range from 24 to 35 credits, but the four new programs range from 24 to 30. In-state tuition for the academic year starting in September will remain at $280 and credit, with many financial aid options available.
The cloud computing certificate was developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services Academy and includes a Foundations of Cloud Computing course, which prepares students for the AWS Cloud Practitioner certification. Cloud computing students are also eligible for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect certification.
The community health certificate prepares students for frontline positions in public health.
Jennifer Woolard, chronic disease program specialist at the Vermont Department of Health, noted that COVID-19 has exposed the critical role of this workforce in addressing health disparities and inequities.
“We’re optimistic about an expanded role for the community health worker workforce in the Vermont landscape as we move through and past the pandemic, and increasing educational opportunities through CCV is an exciting step to support the existing and emerging workforce to further meet the needs of all Vermonters,” stated Woolard in the news release.
The human resource management and entrepreneurship certificates include stackable digital badges that fit within CCV’s business and professional studies degree programs. The human resource management certificate prepares students for the Associate Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute. Courses taken in the entrepreneurship certificate can be applied to CCV’s Startup 802: Entrepreneurship digital credential.
CCV offers 11 associate of arts and associate of science degrees and 22 certificate programs. A total of 27 CCV programs can be completely fully online.