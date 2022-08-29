GRAFTON — Guests are invited to walk along the Fairy House Trail at the Annual Fairy House Festival and discover a magical village full of fairy schools, libraries, playgrounds and other surprises.
Since 2007, The Nature Museum in Grafton has been welcoming visitors from across New England to its wondrous Fairy House Festival, a family-friendly celebration of nature, creativity, inspiration, and community.
This magical Grafton tradition will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.
Each year, dozens of volunteers create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials. Preparation for the festival begins in spring, but the bulk of the work starts in August.
“We have a team of full-time staff, several part-time staff, and they all help out. The museum’s board of directors is also heavily involved in this festival and mentally committed to it. So they’re all putting in a lot of their volunteer time, said Nikolas Katrick, executive director of the Nature Museum.
Many participants arrive in full fairy costumes, complete with wings and sparkles. In the months leading up to the festival, dedicated volunteers comb fields, stream banks, forests, beaches and hilltops for moss, bark, pinecones, twigs, pebbles, acorns, and other natural materials. With these earthy ingredients and a lot of imagination, builders craft a unique and spontaneous fairy village of dozens of individual fairy buildings.
The weekend event draws out a large crowd of over 1,200 visitors.
“We had upwards of 600 people a day, over two days on some of the busier years; we’re hoping for that this year. Last year, we were a little bit smaller because of the effect of a pandemic, so we were at about 800 last year,” said Katrick.
“We have folks from all over who come and visit the festival. And certainly, there are a lot of people from our region, our state. I would say it’s primarily a family event, but it’s for people of all ages, and all kinds of families with different backgrounds come to celebrate nature, and we do it in the way that we’re celebrating the small parts of nature... Having some structure like a fairy house really invites people to look closely at the natural world.”
Annually, event proceeds make up the largest contributions to supporting the year-round programming of The Nature Museum, which includes free programming for kids through the summer, immersive experiences in nature for kids and adults, and resources for teachers and schools to learn about the regional environment.
To register as a builder or event volunteer, visit nature-museum.org.
Tickets can be purchased online, and limited tickets are available on the day of the event. Tickets for adults are $15, kids 3-17 are $5 and children under two are free.