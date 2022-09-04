Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Gibson Aiken Center building.

PHOTOS: Celebrating the Gibson Aiken Center

1 of 18

The Recreation and Parks Department showcased their various programs and activities for all ages, including gymnastics, yoga, artwork, and pickleball. They also handed out free popcorn, lemonade and a cake to celebrate this big milestone.