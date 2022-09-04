BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Gibson Aiken Center building.
Sophie Hamm, from the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, paints the face of Zahara Lee White, 7, from Brattleboro, during the Recreation and Parks Department’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Gibson Aiken Center building on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Connor O’Neil, 6, of Greenfield, Mass., makes sand art during the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Gibson Aiken Center building on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Juliette Pais, 13, of Putney, soars in the air on the uneven bars during the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Gibson Aiken Center building on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Gianna McKay, 6, of Vernon, flips in the air during the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Gibson Aiken Center building on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
The Recreation and Parks Department showcased their various programs and activities for all ages, including gymnastics, yoga, artwork, and pickleball. They also handed out free popcorn, lemonade and a cake to celebrate this big milestone.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.