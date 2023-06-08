BELLOWS FALLS — The estimated cost to renovate the kitchen at Central Elementary School has almost doubled.
Money for the renovation will come from the Rockingham school district's federal COVID-relief funds, known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The kitchen renovation is the biggest project planned at Central, but other projects include an improved security entrance at both Saxtons River Elementary and a new roof at Bellows Falls Middle School, the Rockingham School Board learned this week.
Despite the heftier price tag, school directors enthusiastically gave the green light to the project, which is expected to be done this summer. The project needs final state approval from the Agency of Education and then will go out to bid. It will also need local zoning approvals. A final vote from the School Board is expected this summer.
Steve Horton, the construction consultant hired by the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union to manage the multitude of projects at the various schools in the member towns, said the cost of the kitchen renovation had unfortunately risen quite a bit.
He said that Harley Sterling, the district's school nutrition director, had estimated the cost at $250,000, but it now appears that the price will be somewhere between $400,000 to $500,000.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said the project became more complicated and more expensive because the renovation requires a drain be moved, and that increased ventilation means that a hole will have to be created in the roof.
The renovation will not change the outside aesthetics of the school, said architect Brittanie Bradley of NBF Architects of Rutland, with the exception of a small addition to house a new walk-in cooler and freezer for the kitchen.
The kitchen will get a new floor and ceiling, and new lighting, as well as new appliances. The walls will likely be painted, she said.
A slab will be poured to hold the new walk-in freezer and refrigerators. That slab will be poured on the east side of the school, between the school and Parks Place, according to Bradley.
Horton said that Sterling had worked hard to keep costs down to about $250,000, but the project needed additional work.
Horton said the project will be reviewed by various state offices including the departments of Health and Fire Safety, in addition to the state Agency of Education.
Horton said two construction firms had pre-qualified for the various projects in the school district, and that requests for proposals, which he called "dollars and cents," were due on Friday.
At Saxtons River, Bradley said that students will still enter the school through the existing three-door entrance between the old school and the new addition, but a new entrance is being established for visitors and others coming to the school while school is in session via the current principal's office.
She said an existing window in the current principal's office will be converted to a door, and that the principal's office and a student waiting room will swap locations. The new entrance will face the road, as well as the parking lot, she said.
Haas said the new security entrance is being funded by the ESSER funds because of the containment area that will be established that could isolate someone who is ill before they entered the school.
The work in Saxtons River likely won't start until late fall, Haas said, and Principal Laura Hazard will likely move her office this summer in anticipation of construction later in the fall.
Horton said that replacing the roof over the Bellows Falls Middle School auditorium, which leaks badly, will start this summer. An engineer's evaluation showed that the roof structure and snow loads showed it cannot hold additional insulation, he said.