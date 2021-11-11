BRATTLEBORO — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1034 Commander Richard Campbell suggested a few questions on Veterans Day for those who served in the military.
“Ask them when they served?” he said. “Where they served? What branch did they serve? What did they do while they served? Why did they serve? What was it like to serve?”
Stories shared by veterans can provide “a better appreciation” for their service and the freedoms they ensured, Campbell said Thursday at the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the local VFW hall. About 80 people attended the event.
Veterans Day is for anyone who served in the military, Campbell said.
“You don’t have to be a combat veteran,” he said.
Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.
1 of 21
The Carl M Dessaint VFW Post 1034, in Brattleboro, Vt., held its annual Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Veterans Day a national holiday in 1954. Since then, Campbell said, the day has been to honor all those who once served in the United States military.
“It should be about letting everyone know that the freedom that we have is because of our veterans and the wars that they fought,” he said. “Those in the family and on the home front have a big part also.”
On this particular Veterans Day, Campbell called for friendlier discourse.
“Today, if you just remember that we all have a part, that we all have say,” he said. “And please be respectful of that.”
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said thousands of Vermonters served the country over the course of American history and too many of them never made it home.
“From the Green Mountain Boys who joined the fight for independence; to a war that saved the Union, and two wars that would encircle the world; to Korea and Vietnam and the Middle East, and our F-16s defending the skies above Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001; Vermonters have always answered our nation’s call,” Scott said. “Their sense of duty, and sacrifice, is why it’s so important for us to take the time to not only thank our veterans, but to listen to their stories as well. They are why we live in the greatest country on Earth, and we must always be grateful to those who made that possible.”
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray counted more than 43,000 veterans who call Vermont home.
“Vermont has a long history of military service, going as far back as the Green Mountain Boys’ participation in the American Revolution,” she said in a statement. “Our brave servicemen and women have risked their lives to secure our freedoms in the line of duty, and it is our continued duty to ensure they receive the support and care they deserve. Thank you to our veterans, their families and our future veterans — our active duty troops — for your commitment, your sacrifice, and your courage. We are forever indebted to your service.”