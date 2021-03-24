Matzah and Haggadah, pictured here, along with a Seder placemat, a how-to guide, a kiddush cup, kosher wine and a game for the family will be part of the Seder-At-Home kits that Chabad of Brattleboro is putting together for Passover.
Kelly Fletcher, Reformer correspondent
Mendel Raskin helps peel apples for the charoset that will be part of the Seder-At-Home kits that Chabad of Brattleboro is assembling for Passover. His mom, Chaya Raskin, shells the walnuts.
Mendel, Chaya, Rabbi Avremy Raskin and baby Nochum pose behind a table of Passover essentials which will be part of the Seder-At-Home kits they're assembling for Chabad of Brattleboro.
Chaya and Mendel Raskin puree walnuts, apples and pears for the Charoset that will be part of the Seder-At-Home kits that Chabad of Brattleboro is putting together for Passover.
Chaya Raskin, from the Chabad of Brattleboro, brings Zeroah (cooked chicken necks) to the table where Seder at Home kits will be assembled. Mendel Raskin peeks around a box of hand baked Matzahs from Isreal.
The Seder placemat, part of the Seder-At-Home kit assembled by Chabad of Brattleboro, indicates all that will be included on the Seder plate: vegetable, egg, bitter herb, shankbone, charoset, and bitter vegetable
Chaya Raskin holds up one of the containers that will be part of the Seder-At-Home kits that Chabad of Brattleboro is putting together for Passover.
Chaya Raskin holds up one of the containers that will be part of the Seder-At-Home kits that Chabad of Brattleboro is putting together for Passover.
BRATTLEBORO — As Passover begins at sundown on Saturday, the Chabad of Southern Vermont created Seder-to-go kits to help local Jewish families honor the holiday.
Rabbi Avremy Raskin explained that Passover is really a family-oriented holiday. In the past, Chabad hosted a community Seder meal, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have modified it a little bit.
“[Seder] can be done at home, just like almost everything else in Judaism; it’s also in the house, and not just in the synagogue. And last year, we started an initiative of Seder-to-go kits,” said Raskin.
He said the Seder meal is made up of three pieces of matzo (unleavened bread), wine and the Seder plate with its traditional items — egg, shank bone, bitter herbs and a sweet paste called charoset. The meals will be handed out today.
“We eat the three matzo, we eat bitter herbs to represent the slavery that we had, the saltwater to represent our tears and we drink four cups of wine leaning to our left, to show our liberation and the freedom that we have today,” Raskin said.
