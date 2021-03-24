Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Seder-to-go

BRATTLEBORO — As Passover begins at sundown on Saturday, the Chabad of Southern Vermont created Seder-to-go kits to help local Jewish families honor the holiday.

Rabbi Avremy Raskin explained that Passover is really a family-oriented holiday. In the past, Chabad hosted a community Seder meal, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have modified it a little bit.

“[Seder] can be done at home, just like almost everything else in Judaism; it’s also in the house, and not just in the synagogue. And last year, we started an initiative of Seder-to-go kits,” said Raskin.

He said the Seder meal is made up of three pieces of matzo (unleavened bread), wine and the Seder plate with its traditional items — egg, shank bone, bitter herbs and a sweet paste called charoset. The meals will be handed out today.

“We eat the three matzo, we eat bitter herbs to represent the slavery that we had, the saltwater to represent our tears and we drink four cups of wine leaning to our left, to show our liberation and the freedom that we have today,” Raskin said.

