BRATTLEBORO — Select Board candidate Evan Chadwick is happy to call Brattleboro home.
“I’m very proud of this community,” he said. “There’s no other place I’ll live. I’ll die here. It’s a very special place. It’s got a lot of people who care and are invested in their community.”
Still, Chadwick sees the potential for improvement. He’s one of seven candidates running for two one-year terms on the board in the March 2 election. Other candidates include incumbent Daniel Quipp, Kurt Daims, Jessica Callahan Gelter, Rikki Risatti and Jackson Stein. Gary Stroud is also on the ballot but has since dropped out of the race for medical reasons.
Chadwick has run a small law firm in town for about seven years now and has seven employees.
“I think we see a different side of Brattleboro sometimes,” he said, having handled what he described as a lot of criminal defense cases and some civil rights cases. “As a business owner, I can see the struggles other businesses are having. I can identify with them.”
Chadwick moved to Brattleboro in 2006 when he was finishing his senior year at Keene State College in New Hampshire. He said he looked at it as a way to get away from the college scene, but has since fallen in love with the town.
“It wasn’t my intent at the time,” he said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve really gotten to experience what the magic of Brattleboro is.”
Chadwick said he always had an interest in getting into politics on a deeper level but didn’t have much time while building his business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he had more time to reflect and decided to seek a seat on the board.
This marks Chadwick’s first time running for elected office. He previously served on a board specifically concerned with the town’s ice rink. He coached varsity boys basketball in Bellows Falls for several years and is now an assistant boys basketball coach in Brattleboro. He grew up in Rochester, Vt.
Chadwick described himself as being “relatively young” and someone who would be well equipped to serve the town during a challenging time. He cited recent talks to reform local policing and the pandemic.
Referring to a recent review process aimed at improving community safety, Chadwick said he feels some reform and self reflection is necessary. He has represented several people who experienced police brutality in other Vermont communities. He also said he’s “very cognizant of the value the police department brings to our community on the whole.”
“Luckily, I think we have leadership in the Brattleboro Police Department that will facilitate that kind of discussion and is open to that kind of discussion,” he said.
After reading the town-commissioned report on community safety released Jan. 1, Chadwick said he didn’t feel there was enough dialogue with law enforcement.
“I felt it was more us talking at them as opposed to a two-way street,” he said.
Chadwick said he wants the board to focus on ensuring the town is run efficiently and fairly, “and that we are not pricing people out of our town who want to raise families, who want to start businesses.”
“I think, you know, sometimes we get away from that when we get involved in these social causes, which are very important,” he said, wanting the board to prioritize make residing in Brattleboro affordable. “I think we need to get back to that.”
Interested in finding more ways to support downtown businesses struggling in the pandemic, Chadwick noted the local restaurant scene has been touted in New England. He said there have been “great programs” funded by the federal government but he believes the town can make downtown more appealing to people who want to run businesses.
One of his ideas is to create a pedestrian-only street or area to serve as a marketplace. He said projects like that need to be discussed and can be a boon to the local community.
Downtown Brattleboro Alliance has some good ideas, Chadwick said, but he feels the jersey barriers set up as “parklets” were counterproductive on Main Street. He called for the board to listen more to downtown’s needs.
The first thing he did when he announced his candidacy, he said, was get on the phone with downtown businesses. He feels there should be more of a conversation between the town and downtown merchants.
With voters set to decide if cannabis sales should be allowed in town via the March 2 ballot, Chadwick wants to see talks about what a marijuana marketplace would look like in the community.
“That’s a roundtable discussion with police, business owners and the Select Board,” he said.
He’s in favor of the prospect, and wants the town to be in coordination with the local police department and state’s attorney’s office. He said he would like to hear their concerns.
Pointing to Massachusetts where cannabis can be sold in designated areas, he said, “I think that’s going to be key to the process.” He recalled the neighboring state’s system being developed over time to work out issues.
As the owner of three buildings in Brattleboro that he leases out, Chadwick said he never charged a security deposit for last month’s rent. But he opposed the board’s 3-2 decision in December to amend an ordinance to limit what landlords can initially charge tenants to one month’s rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount, feeling the board overreached.
The board “essentially dictated how landlords can negotiate contracts with prospective tenants,” he said, believing a better way to help people looking for housing could involve creating a revolving loan fund with an application process based on needs.
Chadwick is married with two stepchildren. His wife owns a business in town and the children go to school in Brattleboro.