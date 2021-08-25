WESTMINSTER — Evan Chadwick will be returning to Bellows Falls Union High School to coach boys’ varsity basketball this winter.
Principal John Broadley announced Chadwick’s hiring to the BFUHS board Monday evening.
Chadwick, who coached the varsity team about five years ago before resigning, is a Brattleboro lawyer, and earlier this year ran for the Brattleboro Select Board.
Chadwick replaces John Hollar, who resigned this past winter during the season in a dispute with some parents and the administration. Hollar had reapplied for his old coaching position, but Broadley and a committee decided on Chadwick. Hollar is not a teacher at the school, but had been the varsity basketball coach since 2019. He is a BFUHS graduate.
Broadley said Chadwick would now be involved in hiring his assistant coach.
Broadley’s announcement drew an immediate response from School Director Jason Terry of Rockingham, a supporter of Hollar’s whose son is a star on the BFUHS team. Last month, Terry had tried to garner support from fellow board members to rehire Hollar.
Terry questioned Chadwick’s commitment to winning and his record at BFUHS. And, he said that Chadwick had run into similar problems as Hollar with parents unhappy about their child’s playing time on the court.
According to Terry, Chadwick had told him that one parent had wanted to fight Chadwick in the school parking lot.
Terry questioned Broadley on Chadwick’s record as a coach, and Terry said that given the talent of the current basketball team, any coach could end up with a .500 record.
“Five hundred is not good enough,” said Terry.
Terry said he wants a coach who wants to “put another banner in the rafters.” He said the student athletes also “wanted to win.”
Broadley said during his vacation he had talked with other athletic directors, and that playing time was a constant issue in high school sports. How it’s handled is the issue, he said.
Broadley said he’s planned on having a meeting before the season with parents, players and the coach to lay out some ground rules.
“I don’t want to see anything on social media,” Broadley said, particularly anything “flammable.”
“I want as many banners as you,” Broadley told Terry. “I want them to have a good time and learn.”
Terry said it would be the last statement he would make about the basketball coach and team until after the season. Terry himself is a basketball coach at Vermont Academy, a private school in Saxtons River.
Chadwick, 38, said Wednesday during a telephone interview he had been varsity basketball coach for six seasons, starting in 2008, until the 2014-15 school year. He said he left because he was starting up his own law firm after passing the bar exam.
“I had just passed the bar exam, had started my own law firm,” he said of his departure. “I had to focus on my professional career.”
He said he was 22 when he started as coach in Bellows Falls, and he looks forward to returning to the community.
“I enjoyed it very much. Bellows Falls has some wonderful families and wonderful athletes,” he said, and the community “takes pride in athletic excellence.”
Chadwick said the fact that a parent of one of his players wanted to fight him “had nothing to do with the reason why I left.”
“I’m not denying that did happen,” said Chadwick, who called it “irresponsible” for a school director — Terry — to make such a statement without talking to him first. Terry during the meeting said Chadwick himself had told him about it.
“I had a conversation with him about some of the struggles I had there. But that’s not the reason I left,” Chadwick said. He said that “any basketball coach would be lying,” if they said that parents voicing concern about their children’s playing time wasn’t a constant consideration.
“It’s part of the job,” said Chadwick.
“I was just a 22-year-old kid. I realize now as a 38-year-old professional I’m not there to placate the parents,” he said.
“Winning is wonderful. I like to win but doing things the right way is far more important,” he said, adding that his job is “to insure we do things the right way.”
If kids do things “the right way,” he said, he will reward them. “They’re going to get paid, with playing time. If that results in winning 20 games and a state title, great. If we lose all 20 games, but they come out as better young men,” he said he would view it as a “successful season.”
Other directors Monday night said they too wanted the school teams to win and for the student athletes to be successful.
Molly Banik, who is the chairwoman of the BFUHS board, said that she also wants the team to win.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, which shortened or eliminated many sporting events in the past year, the atmosphere in Holland Gymnasium “was electric,” she said.
Director David Clark of Westminster also said the students want to win, and he asked Broadley if his daughter, who is one of the top cross country runners in the state, didn’t want to win every time she competed.
Terry said he is concerned that the basketball players have had four coaches over a short period of time.