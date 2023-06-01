BRATTLEBORO — Gratitude poured in for award winners at the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce's soiree Thursday night at Bar 580.
Mary Giamartino, owner of Hotel Pharmacy, is the Chamber Member of the Year. Greg Lesch, executive director of the chamber, said it was "always about community and helping others" for Giamartino, who developed a love of science and chemistry early on.
Asked what she's most proud of, Giamartino said, "Giving my patients the best care I could." The pharmacy, the last independent one in Brattleboro, closed in January after 40 years in business mainly due to low reimbursement rates.
"It was a pleasure to work for this community," Giamartino said. "My coworkers were the best."
Her friendly support was recognized.
Tito Garza, owner of Tito's Taqueria, is the Chamber's Entrepreneur of the Year. Connie Burton, owner of Burton Carwash, said the award is meant to "honor the spirit, energy and hard work that goes into building a business from the ground up or taking an existing business and catapulting it to the next level, and doing it in such a way that benefits the whole community."
Garza struggled with addiction and credited recovery meetings in Brattleboro with getting him sober. In 2015, six months into his sobriety, he took a job at Supreme Fitness and began dreaming up plans for a food truck. He started with $70 in supplies, working out of a cooler at the Creamery Bridge in West Brattleboro before moving to several different spots, going from a hotdog cart to a food trail to walk-in businesses and hiring employees along the way. Managers now participate in a profit-sharing program.
"Today, I have the life of my dreams," Garza said. "I get to be a part of people's growth and they get to be part of mine."
Garza thanked Brattleboro, suggesting he might not have the success he enjoys today without the community's embrace of his "weird" idea."
Dan Yates, who recently retired as president and CEO of Brattleboro Savings & Loan, is the Chamber's Person of the Year. In 2005, he returned to Brattleboro to be promoted to the position, having other banking assignments before his first stint in town and his second. He said BS&L has "the best people I could have ever hoped to work with" and allowed for local control.
Getting Benefit Corporation or B Corp status for the bank is one of his proudest achievements. He enjoyed helping people buy or keep their homes and expand businesses. He always asked, "How do we better our communities?"
Yates is credited with assisting businesses tap into federal loans during the pandemic and supporting countless community efforts in Brattleboro.
"I'm incredibly humbled by this award," he said, adding that he loves Brattleboro and local communities. "It's got its warts but it's a magical place. Other than marrying my wife, the best decision I made was to move to Brattleboro then come back to Brattleboro because there's no place else on earth like it."
Businesses recognized for anniversaries this year included Vermont Hempicurean with five years, Fire Arts Vermont with 10 years, Acrecona with 35 years, Servpro of Windham and Windsor Counties with 45 years and Hilltop Montessori School with 50 years.