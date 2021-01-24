BRATTLEBORO — Town officials hope to gain a little more leeway with local governance.
“What the action would be is to modify our charter to say that we could draw upon provisions in any other municipal charter in Vermont that make sense to us, that we think would be beneficial to Brattleboro, and make that part of our charter by a future vote by the people of Brattleboro without having to go to Legislature and ask for its approval,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Jan. 19.
An article on the March 2 ballot in Brattleboro will ask voters if the town should amend its charter to allow amendments that conform to charter provisions already authorized by the Vermont Legislature for another municipality of the state. The Select Board unanimously approved including the article for community-wide consideration on Town Meeting Day.
Voters in Williston approved a similar article but the Legislature has yet to approve it, Elwell said. He anticipates about a dozen municipalities will follow suit and his hope is the Legislature will address them as a group.
Elwell said if an item is in a municipal charter now, it has already been approved by the Legislature. He described being aware of some provisions in other communities that Brattleboro might want to consider.
“There’s actually quite a wide variety,” he said, adding that those involved in statewide efforts to expand what municipalities are allowed to do have been frustrated by inconsistencies found when one community is given permission to do something and another is not. “We’re hoping that this generation of legislators will view this differently and be less controlling of all the local authority and instead empower local communities to exercise only that body of authority that’s been permitted in other municipalities in the state.”
Elwell said in Dillon’s Rule states such as Vermont, municipalities can only do that which is explicitly authorized by the state, whereas municipalities in home rule states can do anything not prohibited by state law.
“We’re in a situation where time and again when we identify needs in our communities and start generating some good, creative thought about how to go about creating positive change,” he said, “we find that we bump into barriers where we’re not authorized to take the actions that we think are appropriate for us to take. And so a greater degree of self governance, even if it’s not full blown home rule would allow us to identify issues and address issues locally as a community without having to be asking the state for permission over and over again.”
The legislative biennium ended without lawmakers approving a bill that Brattleboro officials advocated for and would have established a pilot program allowing for participating municipalities to come up with programs on self governance. Elwell said a bill is being reintroduced in the Senate but responding to the COVID-19 pandemic is the focus in the Statehouse now.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns is leading the effort to have a number of municipalities across the state approve similar articles about charter changes. Elwell said the hope is to “positively influence” legislators and show them there’s interest.
Officials have previously discussed wanting to explore new revenue sources.