BRATTLEBORO — Members of the newly appointed Charter Review Commission bring a lot of experience to the table.
Before the Nov. 14 deadline, there had been a slow trickle of applications coming in. However, Select Board Board Chairman Ian Goodnow ultimately counted about 20 applicants who expressed interest in being on the commission.
"Then over two separate special board meetings, the Select Board conducted interviews of all the applicants, which were really beneficial," he said. "I think the board learned quite a bit from each time of us doing that."
At the board meeting Tuesday, the commission was appointed. Board members each made nominations for the commission, then the board voted on each member.
Commission members will include David Gartenstein, Denise Glover, Kate O’Connor, Maya Hasegawa, Hannah Clarisse, Peter Elwell and Joy Tournoux.
Clarisse voiced interest via a letter of intent, saying serving on the commission would "make a lasting contribution to my community."
"I am an attorney with a strong background in legal research and writing, both of which are skills that will be critical to the task of reviewing and revising the charter," Clarisse wrote.
Gartenstein currently serves as town moderator and previously was on the Select Board, the Brattleboro Development Review Board, and school boards governing the town's elementary schools and high school. He also is a deputy state's attorney.
His goal on the commission, Gartenstein wrote in a letter of intent, "is to solicit and gather all available information and input, carefully consider and analyze that data, and then make proposals so the Charter accurately describes clearly and in plain language how our Town government operates, ensures our government functions in the sunshine, and enables and encourages enfranchisement and participation of everyone who is interested in engaging in the life of the Town government."
Glover, a member of the Brattleboro Food Co-op Board of Directors for three-and-a-half years who also serves on the town's Tree Advisory Board and as a Town Meeting Representative, described in a letter of intent moving to Brattleboro in 2017, "looking for community and a place to be involved," and having "found all of that in great abundance."
"I would love to give back and be of service," Glover's letter states.
Tournoux moved to Brattleboro in August 2021 and is on a Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Committee.
"I would like to be appointed to the commission to add a new resident voice to the discussion," Tournoux wrote, citing qualifications that include a master's degree in social work on the administrative side, "a passion for nonprofits, and a growing love for this town. I hope to learn more about the history of the town and help guide it into the future."
O'Connor, former Select Board member who currently is a Town Meeting member and a member of the Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority, said she wants to "help ensure that we have a process that will result in recommendations to Town Meeting that are thoroughly vetted and informed by public input."
"I have extensive board experience, so I understand the importance of working collaboratively and respectfully as a board even while disagreeing," she wrote in a letter of intent, citing her past experience on the Vermont Community Development Program Board, the Vermont E911 Board, the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel, and the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance Board, and current service on the Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees, the Brattleboro Retreat Board of Trustees, and the Vermont Historical Society Board of Trustees.
Hasegawa is chairwoman of the Development Review Board and a Town Meeting Member. She also is on the town's Design Review Committee and the Grants Review Committee, and has been involved in other forms of governance in Richmond, Va., Somerville, Mass., and Boston.
"I believe my experience in reading and interpreting a variety of regulation would be helpful to the Commission," she wrote in a letter of intent. "Reading though the current Charter, I can see several areas that need to be changed or eliminated ... I am also interested in a close look at the sections relating to Representative Town Meeting."
Elwell, former town manager, retired at the end of 2021 after seven years in the position. He noted the importance of having an "open, inclusive and productive" process.
"I believe I have a lot to offer in helping that occur and I want to contribute in this way," he wrote in a letter of intent "I also am willing to devote the time and energy to take on the responsibilities of listening, learning, discerning, and deciding through which the commission will formulate its recommendations."
Elwell added that he would like to "help develop a set of recommendations to set Brattleboro up for success in our municipal governance for the next decade or longer."
"I hope to arrive at those recommendations through an open and inclusive process that allows for thorough consideration of our current governing systems and alternatives that are successful elsewhere, with room for ideas that could represent a departure from established norms," he wrote.