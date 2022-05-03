CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Police are on the lookout for the driver of a black Chevy Silverado who damaged a cruiser before fleeing at a high rate of speed Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Chesterfield Police Department, at 12:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to Howard's Leather on Route 9 to a report that a patron was acting suspiciously and might have been under the influence of narcotics.
Shortly after receiving the initial report, dispatch was notified that the person had left the store and was in a vehicle with Massachusetts plates travelling west on Route 9.
"Soon after, the vehicle pulled into Ames Performance," write Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering in a news release.
There, a woman got out of the vehicle and started walking away from officers who were approaching the truck.
"As Officer Rouse initiated contact with the male driver, the driver ignored him and put the car in reverse striking the cruiser," wrote Chickering. "Repeated orders for the driver to stop was to no avail. The driver pulled ahead and then revved the engine and struck the cruiser a second time."
The driver then fled across Route 9 and on to Old Chesterfield Road, driving in excess of 70 mph.
"Because of these dangerous speeds, officers discontinued the police pursuit," wrote Chickering. "Because the suspect vehicle was travelling towards the Chesterfield School at a high rate of speed, the school was contacted, and they were told to shelter in place as a precautionary measure."
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said no students or staff were in danger during the incident, which lasted a little less than an hour. Principal Sharyn D’Eon was in constant communication with the police department, said Malay, who praised D'Eon for her quick messaging to parents.
The vehicle was last seen travelling west toward Vermont "at a high rate of speed," he wrote, adding it doesn't appear the general public is any danger.
People who might have witnessed any portion of the incident are urged to contact Officer Derek Jackson or Officer Lance Rouse 603-363-4233.