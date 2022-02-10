BELLOWS FALLS — Longtime Bellows Falls Police Sgt. Mario Checchi has resigned from the local department in favor of a patrolman’s position with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department.
Checchi’s last day was Friday, and he has already started with the sheriff’s department, according to Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson.
Anderson said Checchi is a deputy with the sheriff’s department and will be assigned to the patrol division.
Neither Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis nor Municipal Manager Scott Pickup would comment about Checchi’s departure, or other rumored departures from the already under-staffed department. The department has been struggling to fill vacancies for several years.
Checchi’s tenure in Bellows Falls had been controversial: he was the subject of a criminal investigation by the Vermont Attorney General’s office after a complaint was filed by a member of the police department in 2019. No charges came out as a result of that investigation into accusations that Checchi had improperly tipped off the subject of a search warrant; the attorney general’s office said in 2020 there was “no credible evidence” to support the charge of misconduct. The investigation had been requested by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s office.
Checchi, along with former Bellows Falls Police Chief Ron Lake, also was the focus in 2020 of a federal sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by the longtime police dispatcher Alisha Beam. The lawsuit was settled out of court last September, with Beam receiving $95,000. Checchi had been dropped from the lawsuit on a legal issue, but the judge had invited Beam to refile her complaint against Checchi.
Checchi, who came to the Bellows Falls department after a stint with the Walpole, N.H., Police Department, had been the department’s canine officer, but the Bellows Falls Village Trustees eliminated the position of Caesar two years ago, citing high costs.