BRATTLEBORO — A Chesterfield, N.H., firefighter is celebrating a lifetime of service and laughs.
Assistant Fire Chief Stephen “Bart” Bevis received a plaque and praise from his peers Sunday at the Brattleboro VFW. He will retire May 1 and become an honorary member.
“Last Sunday [April 16] was 50 years for Bart,” Chesterfield Fire Chief Rick Cooper said.
Westmoreland, N.H., Fire Chief Harry Nelson recounted a game of basketball in which players ride donkeys. He said Bevis fell off and broke his ankle then drove himself to the hospital without telling anyone.
Nelson also shared a story about a firefighting drill, where Bevis built a difficult-to-contain fire. Bevis said the crew told him they were ready but ended up being unprepared and couldn’t stop it right away.
Dave Emery, former Brattleboro fire chief, called five decades “a long time.”
“Fifty years serving the public is absolutely 10 lifetimes,” Emery said. “And you really need to sit back and think about what he has seen and done in 50 years.”
Emery told Bevis to “stay safe and stay Bart.”
“We love you, man,” he said.
Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard said it was a pleasure working with Bevis.