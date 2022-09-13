CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — After a three-year hiatus, Chesterfield's Old Home Day celebration is back.
"This event is about honoring what is wonderful about living in a rural small town, acknowledging that and enjoying it and really celebrating it," said Erin Scaggs, one of the volunteer committee members organizing the event. "And just taking an opportunity to have essentially a giant party where the whole community comes out and we spend the day together."
Old Home Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the green in front of Chesterfield School. The rain date is Oct. 1.
"We had put the event on two years in a row," said Scaggs. "Before that, it was sort of dormant for a long period of time. So we successfully held those first two events in 2018 and 19, and then we, just like everybody else, took a few years off. But now we're back."
The day kicks off with a parade down Route 63 at 10 a.m.
The Celebration Brass Band will bring its version of New Orleans music to the parade and the town's honorary color guard will be led by Norm VanCor, former Select Board member and a Vietnam War veteran.
The local Girl Scouts troop will also be marching in the parade, as well as youth and athletic groups, a menagerie of animals (which will also be available for petting after the parade), and fire trucks and tractors, of course. The parade marshals, who will be riding in a "very fancy antique car," said Scaggs, are Carole and Will Vogeley.
"They are long time residents of Chesterfield and in that time, they have been involved in almost everything," she said.
Anyone else who might want to march in the parade is welcome to email Scaggs at erin@brattleboro.org.
Following the parade, the event will be dedicated by Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering and the national anthem will be sung by Alix Dumont.
There's a pie eating contest and a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. and the Corretta Bliss Band (formerly Blackjack Crossing) will entertain the crowd at noon. At 2 p.m. there's a police versus fire department tug of war and at 2:30, an ice cream and root beer social.
Entertainers from the New England Center for Circus Arts will perform at 11 a.m. and noon.
Throughout the day there will be a classic car display, an artisan craft market, old time games with Chesterfield Parks & Recreation, historical reenactments, bingo calling, a bouncy house, and face painting.
At the artisan craft market, said Scaggs, "You can expect to see a pretty wide range of wares being sold. We will have everything from jewelry, to woodworking to bulbs."
For food, the Chesterfield and Spofford fire departments will be offering hand-cut French fries, as well as burgers and dogs.
"It's a great fundraiser for them and it's really fun to watch them cut the potatoes right in front of your eyes," she said.
In addition to Scaggs, the volunteer committee consists of Jeff Scott and Ron and Marian Rzasa.
"But we have a pretty solid group of folks who come to our meetings and we're all working on it together," said Scaggs. "So it's very much a group effort."
To make the day come together, Scaggs is asking for volunteers.
"We need volunteers to help with setup the evening before, to help run the events on the day of, and then our biggest need, of course, with any event is to help with the cleanup at the end, which is really just an hour or so."
Scaggs said the event is meant to be a celebration of Chesterfield.
"I feel so grateful to live in the Chesterfield community," said Scaggs. "Not only are we blessed with some of the most stunning natural resources, like the lake, we are right on the Connecticut River. We have Pisgah (State Park) and all of the trails and ponds that go along with that. So not only do we have this huge resource of natural splendor, we also have a really engaged and energetic community of people who are always game for new adventures. They're not afraid to roll up their sleeves and tackle a project. It's a community full of people who really really care."