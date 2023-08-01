CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Shell Gas Station just across the Connecticut River on Route 9 on Monday night.
According to information from the Chesterfield Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the gas station after receiving a report that a man entered the store armed with an unknown caliber handgun, demanding money. The suspect then went behind the store counter and stole money and merchandise before fleeing toward Vermont.
The Chesterfield Police Department was assisted by officers with the Brattleboro Police Department, the Hinsdale Police Department, and the N.H. State Police K-9 Unit, which tracked the suspect to the Vermont line.
No one was injured during the robbery.
In an email to the Reformer, Chesterfield Police Chief Daune Chickering said that they are monitoring other armed robberies in the area.
"We have been keeping an eye on the surrounding communities that have been experiencing armed robberies and are in touch with those respective agencies to see if these robberies are connected," said Chickering. "Hopefully with combining our resources we will be able to take this person into custody before anyone gets hurt."
Any information or additional witnesses are encouraged to contact Lt. Rouse at 603-363-4233, extension 62.