SPRINGFIELD — A Bennington man found dead in his prison cell in Springfield last week died from natural causes, state police said Monday.
Charles Mould, 74, had been in jail since 2008. He had been convicted on 21 individual charges, including repeated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault on a victim less than 10 years old, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He victimized people at his Pleasant Street apartment in Bennington.
He was found unresponsive at 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was in the infirmary unit when he died.
Mould is the eighth inmate to die in the state’s corrections system this year, the sixth at the Springfield facility. A total of 15 inmates died in Vermont’s prisons from 2017 to 2021, 12 at the Springfield prison alone; eight have occurred in the past year, with most attributable to natural causes, the Vermont Department of Corrections said last week.