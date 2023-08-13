Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

In their 15th year running the week-long BCTV Summer Video Camp, staff members from BCTV help a handful of children create various videos from fake news stories to music videos on Friday, July 14, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — In their 15th year running the week-long BCTV Summer Video Camp, staff members from BCTV help a handful of children create various videos from fake news stories to music videos over the summer.

PHOTOS: BCTV Summer Camp