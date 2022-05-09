BRATTLEBORO — Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen released a 34-year-old Brattleboro man from prison, saying there were adequate controls to protect the alleged victim from her former boyfriend.
During a weight of the evidence hearing Monday, Daniel Keniston Jr., 34, who had been living in a tent near Exit 1 of Interstate 91 with the victim, was released after his father said he could live with him at his apartment on Hayes Court.
Daniel Keniston Sr. told Kainen he would make sure that his son and the alleged victim did not see each other, and he said he would not let the woman onto his property.
Kainen found that, while the aggravated domestic assault charge was very serious, there were conditions the court could impose to protect the victim.
Keniston Jr., who has been held in jail since he was arrested in April, must follow other restrictions, include following a 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and to stay 300 feet away from the woman, her vehicle or her place of employment.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Officer Amy Fletcher, she responded to the area of the Canal Street Circle K for the report of a woman crying.
Fletcher made contact with a man who said the woman, before going inside the Vermont Marketplace, told him she had just been choked.
Fletcher found the crying woman inside the building. She told Fletcher she felt guilty “for calling the cops, but he literally almost just killed me.”
Fletcher learned the alleged assailant was Keniston.
The woman said Keniston choked her so hard she couldn’t breath and lost consciousness.
“[She] stated he grabbed her from behind, wrapping his arm around her neck, and his legs were wrapped around her legs,” wrote Fletcher. “She advised he did this three times, each time lasting longer than the previous.”
At one point, said the woman, Keniston choked her for so long that she was “going in and out” and her face felt like “sparkles ... like Pop Rocks on her face.”
The woman also told Fletcher that Keniston broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help.
Keniston, who denied having an altercation with the woman, was arrested and cited with first degree aggravated domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services.
The judge noted that Keniston did not have a serious criminal record as a contributing factor to his decision.