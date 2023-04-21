Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Potential Republican presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie meets with people at the Keene, N.H., Country Club on Friday, April 21, 2023.

KEENE, N.H. — Potential Republican presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie met with people at the Keene, N.H., Country Club on Friday.

PHOTOS: Chris Christie visits Keene

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.