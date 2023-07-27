BRATTLEBORO — A man, who insists on being referred to as "Christ" and is alleged to have engaged in a five-day standoff with police at his home in Vernon in 2021, was given a chance to testify during his second day of trial despite repeated disruptions that prompted the judge to have him watch the proceeding from another room.
Kristopher Knutson, 50, failed to satisfactorily answer Judge John Treadwell's questions related to his obligation to tell the truth while taking the stand.
"I'm opposed to fraud and deception," Knutson said. "I have my own perspective on things."
Treadwell said, "I appreciate that, sir, but need to be clear that you have an obligation to tell the truth. If you willfully, intentionally choose not to tell the truth, you may be subject to punishment."
Knutson said he wants "nothing more than the truth to come out."
"This goes back to my truth and the truth," he said. "The truth is more of an objective sort of thing. My truth is subjective. Who's to decide whether I intended to deceive."
Treadwell told Knutson he wants him to be as "truth and forthcoming" as possible, however, he would be limited to providing admissible testimony. Knutson, who has been held since the standoff and removed from the courtroom during various hearings leading up to the trial due to outbursts, said he is "not aware the Constitution applies to me. Perhaps it is, but it hasn't been demonstrated."
Knutson said he was having a difficult time since he had not slept well for three days and he was stressed out.
"This is an important decision to make," Treadwell said. "We can continue this discussion tomorrow morning if you feel that that would give you the opportunity to be rested and better able to answer the court's questions before you can testify."
Knutson is on trial for reckless endangerment and seven counts of violating an abuse prevention order. He will be given another opportunity to answer the questions on truthfulness Friday morning.
On Thursday, jurors were shown a video of Vermont State Police Troopers taking guns from the home after the standoff. VSP Det. Sgt. Benjamin Katz testified about being a team leader on the crisis negotiation unit that interacted with Knutson the day of the standoff.
"He was screaming for most of the communication," Katz said.
Katz said Knutson showed awareness that the restraining order required him to leave the residence and was not willing to leave or give up his firearms. Police eventually used tear gas to get him out.
"We would never send someone into the house," Katz said, suggesting that it could have created a hostage situation.
Jurors listened to two calls between Katz and Knutson.
"It's time to make a decision," Katz said in the recording. "You gotta come out."
Knuson responded, "It's not happening."
"We would like you to come out," Katz said in the recording. "I don't want anyone to be hurt but this is going to happen right now."
Knutson could be heard in the recording, repeatedly saying, "[expletive] you."
"[Expletive] off," he continued. "Shut the [expletive] up."
In the second call, Katz could be heard telling Knutson that police could not wait around for "months on end." He instructed Knutson to come out with his hands up and holding no guns.
"I'm at my door right now," Knutson replied. "My weapon's raised. If you engage me, I'm going to fire."
Knutson was later heard saying, "Give me a head shot. I don't want to suffer." He was arrested after the call and tear gas was deployed.
Treadwell denied Knutson's motion to represent himself. Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said he has done his best to honor the court's assignment of having him represent Knutson and Knutson's request for Ammons not to speak for him.
"There might have been moments where my wheels touched the centerline but I think I honored that commitment," Ammons said.
Ammons said he has checked with colleagues and feels comfortable about asking Knutson questions that Knutson wants him to ask him while testifying.
"I believe Mr. Knutson is being genuine with the court," Ammons said, adding that he appreciates Treadwell's patience.