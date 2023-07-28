BRATTLEBORO — A Vernon man who has called a local judge a tyrant, claiming he is a political prisoner in a kangaroo court, was found guilty of eight misdemeanors on Friday after a three-day trial.
Windham County Superior Court Judge John Treadwell ordered Kristopher Knutson, 50, held on $50,000 bail pending his sentencing hearing after the verdict was read around 6 p.m.
Knutson, who has insisted he be referred to as "Christ," had been in custody for two years on charges including he violated an abuse prevention order by contacting the woman who was then his wife and his two children and for not willingly turning over his firearms as ordered by the court. He was also charged with one count of reckless endangerment for pointing a loaded firearm at Vermont State troopers who came to remove him from his home on Sept. 7, 2022, after a five-day standoff.
Knutson has a history of being disruptive. In hearings leading up to the trial, both in person and virtually, and during the trial itself, he had been removed from the courtroom or had his microphone silenced because of his outbursts. He was deemed competent by evaluators to stand trial.
On Friday, the final day of his trial, Knutson refrained from outbursts, but he reiterated many of the things he has said since he was taken into custody, including his opposition to forcing his children to wear masks at school during the pandemic and "transgenders in the locker room."
"For my children to be subjected to the whims of politicians was unacceptable to me," he said, adding his ex-wife, who works in the schools, "was wedded to the system and not me."
And although he has said in previous hearings he doesn't believe the Constitution applies to him, he declined to state he was "a sovereign citizen."
"I'm simply opposed to fraud and deception," said Knutson.
Knutson said prior to and during the standoff there was "a very dark cloud" hanging over him due to his medication and his lack of sleep.
He said his history with medication was that it made him feel "normal," but as the day wore on he became "very irritable ... I wanted to be left alone. ... I was getting less and less sleep and feeling more and more volatile."
On Sept. 7, when he came to his front door with a loaded handgun, waving it at troopers he said were hiding in the trees, "I was not in a good frame of mind. I was ready to die."
Knutson said he was in "a frantic state of mind," acknowledging he had "a mental break."
"I never had any intention of taking the life of another human being," he told the jury. "My intention was to stand my ground for what I believed in."
Eventually, after troopers used tear gas, Knutson was taken into custody. He had been held on $50,000 bail because he has said he doesn't recognize the authority of the courts and judges have ruled that might mean he wouldn't show up for hearings or a trial.
"There's a difference between English and legalese," said Knutson, causing a "swirling mass of uncertainty" that was like "a magic trick" and the court proceedings were nothing more than "monkey business."
He said personhood is a fiction and "I'm a child of God. I'm a son of God," adding "I'm only human. I'm doing my best."
Windham County State's Attorney Dana Nevins reminded the jury during closing arguments that Knutson's beliefs were not on trial.
"The fact he doesn't accept the order is largely irrelevant," noted Nevins, saying the man in court is the same man who held law enforcement at bay for five days. "In a society of laws, you can't just simply disregard the court's order," he said. "Your role is to decide whether the state proved the elements of each of these charges beyond a reasonable doubt."
Windham County Public Defender Richard Ammons asked the jury to take Knutson's state of mind two years ago into consideration when considering the charges against him. He also asked them to consider if multiple violations for texting his former wife and children were actually just one ongoing violation, and therefore should constitute just one charge.
He said the jury should consider whether calling a tactical squad and a helicopter to the scene was really necessary and might have contributed to Knutson "freaking out."
"His intent was not to kill anybody. He stayed in that house, just stewing."
Knutson's sentencing date has not yet been set. He could be sentenced to one year in jail on each of the seven counts of violating an abuse prevention order. The reckless endangerment charge also carries a sentence of one year.