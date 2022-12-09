BRATTLEBORO — A West Halifax man pleaded guilty this week to stealing some of his Christmas presents for his family — expensive sunglasses and ski clothes — last December from property maintenance clients in East Dover and Wilmington.
Kerri Nicholas, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny, one count of petty larceny and one count of lying to police. He received a deferred one-year sentence on the larceny charges, and was sentenced to nine days on a prison work crew for the lying to police charge by Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
"I'm willing to accept the consequences," he told the judge. "Guilty, your honor."
Nicholas pleaded guilty to stealing a woman's Marmot ski parka, a child's pair of HH ski bib pants, Columbia gloves and mittens, and from another home, $1,200 worth of RayBan, Oakley, Persol, Costa and Zeal Optic sunglasses, all from clients of PEAK Property Services. The items turned up missing after Nicholas had made deliveries or did work for three different clients of the property management firm. He was fired by PEAK after the allegations first surfaced in early January, and PEAK reported him to police, court records stated.
Nicholas, who is on conditions of release pending a child cruelty case, gave the items to his girlfriend, his girlfriend's daughter, and his brother and other family members as Christmas presents last year, according to court records.
The recipients of the stolen gifts all told police investigators they had no idea the items were stolen, and that Nicholas told them he had sold one of his "trading cards" for the cash needed to buy the Christmas presents.
According to court records, Nicholas, at the urging of his girlfriend, turned himself in to the West Dover Police. Police recovered most of the stolen items, including the ski clothes and at least four of the six stolen sunglasses. The plea agreement included a restitution order.
Nicholas is facing a trial in February for child cruelty; he has a previous conviction for a similar case dating back to 2012.
According to police affidavits in the 2020 case, a young child he was the primary caregiver of was found to have fractured shoulders, fractured ribs and swelling on the brain.