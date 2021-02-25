PUTNEY — Two relative newcomers to Putney are vying to land the open seat on the Putney Select Board.
Aileen Chute and Charles Raubicheck had both applied for the seat last fall, when the board was filling a vacancy created by the resignation of then-Chairwoman Laura Chapman in September. Instead, the two remaining board members chose Bara MacNeill, who chose not to run for the three-year term.
Chute, 46, moved to Putney in 2017 from New Hampshire, and Raubicheck, 74, has been a fulltime resident since 2015. Both have used their time in Putney to get involved in the community, Raubicheck as a volunteer board member on the Groundworks Collaborative and the Yellow Barn Music Festival, and Chute as a Putney lister and chairwoman of the town’s Energy Committee, and a former member of the planning commission.
Chute currently works for the town of Brattleboro in the assessor’s office, and she said her background while living in New Hampshire was primarily in information technology.
Raubicheck has 44 years experience either practicing law or teaching law at New York University, with a specialty on administrative law and civil litigation.
Chute said her job working for the Brattleboro assessor’s office was a career change.
“My husband Lionel, our two kids, ages 10 and 13, and I moved to Putney from southwestern New Hampshire in the summer of 2017. We chose Putney for its strong and remarkable community and we haven’t been disappointed,” she said.
“I believe Putney is best served when its Select Board is not only qualified but also representative of all of us. I’m well versed in local Putney town governance, having served as a Lister, on the Planning Commission, and recently as the chair of the Energy Committee,” Chute said.
“As a lister, I also sit on Putney’s Board of Abatement, which is a deeply humbling responsibility,” she said.
“Being a mother of two school-aged children attending the local public school, I am well aware of the struggles working parents go through on a day to day basis, especially during these extraordinary times,” Chute added.
“If I have learned anything in the past year, it is that governing is hard; governing via Zoom is even harder,” said Chute.
She said the “new normal” created by the pandemic “has strained all of us and created tensions among boards across the state that were not there when we could interact with each other within real spaces.”
“I would like everyone to recognize and celebrate that disagreement, and at times difficult conversations, are at the heart of a representative democracy. We need to uphold that fundamental value, no matter what platform we are meeting on or who we are meeting with,” she said.
Raubicheck brings decades of different experience. “I have practiced law for the past 44 years in New York City, specializing in administrative law and civil litigation. I earned my college and law degrees at Georgetown University, and taught as an adjunct professor of law at New York University for many years,” he said.
Locally, he said he had served on the board of trustees of Yellow Barn Music Festival, and regionally, he is currently on the Groundworks Collaborative board, the local agency that deals with social service needs such as homelessness and the opioid epidemic.
“My interest in being a select board member is sparked by my desire to contribute informed, balanced and sound judgment to the governance of our unique community, which as an experienced lawyer and teacher I know I can bring to the board,” he said.
He said the major issues facing Putney include controlling the costs of managing the town “consistent with funding the educational needs of our children, and, as with numerous towns across the country, developing equity and inclusion policy and practices that foster respect and opportunity,” he said.
Areas of improvement in town government, he said, include the revival of “vibrant commercial businesses in the center of town,” as well as what he called “a public relations effort promoting our group of our nationally-known arts organizations, such as Yellow Barn and Next Stage.”
“These efforts will pay off in attracting visitors and consumers, and providing jobs for our people,” he said.
Chute said that Putney, like many local communities, is being affected by forces outside of the town’s control.
“Adverse events such as extreme weather caused by climate change, economic downturns and political unrest test the fabric of our local communities,” she said.
“My vision for the Select Board is to help create a more sustainable and equitable Putney, by collaborating with the many great and knowledgeable people on Putney’s various commissions, committees and non-profits that share this goal.”
Chute or Raubicheck will join current Chairman Joshua Laughlin and Select Board member David Babbitt on the Select Board.
Putney will hold an information meeting about Town Meeting issues on Saturday, via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. and Australian balloting has been adopted for all issues. Voting for the race and other issues is by absentee ballot, or in person on Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Putney Fire Station. Information about the Zoom meeting can be found on the town’s website, putneyvt.org.