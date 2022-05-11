WILMINGTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire suspected to be caused by a lit cigarette.
"We believe the person living here threw a cigarette butt," said Wilmington Fire Chief Scott Moore. "He admitted that he threw a cigarette out earlier, and I think that's what caused the fire."
Moore anticipates the house at 64 East Dover, next to the Sitzmark Lodge, will be considered a total loss.
Firefighters were having a difficult time containing the fire due to the wood frame and the slate roof. The fire had gone into the attic.
Due to the hot temperatures, a station was set up for firefighters to get water and check their blood pressure.
Crews battle a multiple-alarm structure fire at 64 East Dover Road, in Wilmington, Vt., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Moore's father was born in the house, which was on his grandparents' farm.
"It's pretty sad," Moore said. "It's been here a long time. A lot of history, lot of family history."
East Dover Road was closed. No injuries were reported.