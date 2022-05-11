Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILMINGTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire suspected to be caused by a lit cigarette.

"We believe the person living here threw a cigarette butt," said Wilmington Fire Chief Scott Moore. "He admitted that he threw a cigarette out earlier, and I think that's what caused the fire."

Moore anticipates the house at 64 East Dover, next to the Sitzmark Lodge, will be considered a total loss.

Firefighters were having a difficult time containing the fire due to the wood frame and the slate roof. The fire had gone into the attic. 

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Due to the hot temperatures, a station was set up for firefighters to get water and check their blood pressure. 

PHOTOS: House fire in Wilmington

1 of 29

Moore's father was born in the house, which was on his grandparents' farm. 

"It's pretty sad," Moore said. "It's been here a long time. A lot of history, lot of family history." 

East Dover Road was closed. No injuries were reported. 