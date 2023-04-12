BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Fire Department responded to a second fire incident Wednesday at 45 Linden Street at 12:23 p.m. on a first-alarm for a report of a shrubs/mulch and building fire.
A press release by the fire department stated that when Car 1 arrived on the scene the reported exterior fire had been extinguished by bystanders.
Car 1 also reported there was smoke coming from the first-floor porch roof line.
The first arriving engine company stretched a hose line, laddered the porch roof, and began opening up the soffit and roof.
Capt. David Emery requested interior crews to the first and second floors to open up ceilings to check for any fire extension. The fire was reported under control just after 1 p.m.
The building sustained moderate damage to the siding and windows on the south side of the building. The interior has a smoke odor throughout and portions of the ceilings were removed to check for fire spread. Once the odor is removed, the building can be reoccupied. The building houses Windham Law Office and is owned by the Son of JUD LLC of Putney.
In the release, the fire department said it is very thankful for the fast thinking of staff from the Vermont Court House maintenance staff, the Sheriff's Department, and Brattleboro Police for grabbing fire extinguishers and putting the fire out on the exterior of the building.
Engine 2 from Central Station was able to arrive on the scene with 5 personnel, allowing this crew to quickly open the exterior and interior of the building to extinguish the fire that was spreading.
The cause of the fire is due to the disposal of cigarettes.