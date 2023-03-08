20230305-NECCA-RADDER-82.jpg

Jess Hill and Naomi Ullian do a performance together during the annual Circus Spectacular at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
New England Center for Circus Arts held its annual Circus Spectacular at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro over the weekend. The Circus Spectacular is a fundraising event for NECCA that helps students with financial aid, outreach, and programming.

PHOTOS: Circus Spectacular

