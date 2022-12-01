NEWFANE — More than 100,000 students have been able to experience the magic of circus arts thanks to Troy Wunderle and his years of trying to make the circus available to everyone. Those efforts were honored when he received the 2022 Excellence in Circus Education award from the Circus Educators of America.
Wunderle, a Rockingham resident and the founder of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, went to Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore for graphic arts in the early ’90s after he graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School.
While in his senior year at college, he discovered his love for the circus and in 1995 he audition for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey’s Clown College. Despite knowing very little about clowning, he was one of 33 people chosen from thousands of applicants to attend the school in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
It was there that he met Ron Mermin, the founder of Circus Smirkus in Greensboro, Vermont. Wunderle joked that he had to travel to Wisconsin to meet the guy that was running a circus two hours from his house. Neither of them had ever heard of the other but they hit it off at Clown College and Mermin told him that when he left Ringling, there would be a job waiting for him.
“I was one of only eight that graduated with a contract to tour with Ringling and I got a chance to tour all around the United States and Mexico,” said Wunderle. “I left Ringling and teamed up with Circus Smirkus in 1997.”
1 of 19
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day. Purchase local photos online.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps keep Lilly Lawley, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, remain stable as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps keep Lilly Lawley, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, remain stable as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, juggles with Caroline Erichson, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, juggles with Caroline Erichson, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jack Daves, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, works on a balancing act during school before an evening performance on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps keep Lilly Lawley, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, remain stable as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps keep Lilly Lawley, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, remain stable as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, helps organize students at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane about their roles before production at the school on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, juggles with Caroline Erichson, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troy Wunderle, founding director of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, juggles with Caroline Erichson, a fifth-grader at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, as they rehearse a performance during the day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Wunderle was honored with the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award on the same day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
When Wunderle joined Circus Smirkus one of the first programs he worked in was teaching school children the circus arts. Mermin had designed classes to bring the circus arts into schools.
“He did two residencies with me, and then looked at me and said, ‘You’re good at this,’ it’s all yours,” said Wunderle. “He passed the programming off to me. I ran that programming for Smirkus and taught many, many other artists how to do that type of programming.”
In 2007, he created Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures, and he credits Mermin for giving him the understanding that you could take the passion for circus arts and share it with the youth.
“I had wanted to be a circus artist, I had wanted to be a teacher,” said Wunderle. “This was a wonderful opportunity to put those two loves of mine together. It’s my hope that in the week that I spend at each of these schools, there’s a general sense that we can’t wait to wake up and get to school because we have no idea what’s awaiting us.”
Wunderle said the real joy is being able to look at the children every single day, see the smiles on their faces, see them pushing hard, pushing through failure, pushing past frustration, and aiming toward success.
“I usually am at a different school every single week and then I do my corporate stuff,” said Wunderle. “I do shows and workshops and residencies and strolling entertainment fairs and festivals in the evenings and on weekends.”
The best part, according to Wunderle, is at the end of the five days of a residency exploring the circus with the school children, they get to share what they’ve learned with the local community.
“It’s addicting. It’s really fun to watch an entire community celebrate their youth, it doesn’t happen very often,” said Wunderle. “When I can offer that to a community once a week, it really fills me with a lot of pride.”
Before students at NewBrook Elementary School put on a show for their parents, Wunderle received the American Circus Educators’ Educator of the Award in October. Wunderle said he was humbled by the experience because it’s an award given out every two years to one person who is recognized by his peers for working with youth in the United States.
“I know all of the phenomenal people that are teaching youth around the United States, and this is for circus education of all levels. I have played on all levels and continue to play on all levels,” said Wunderle. “It’s what I like most about the circus world, I get to work with children in schools, and I get to work with professionals.”
As Wunderle looks towards the future, after leaving Circus Smirkus last year, he is jumping into his own programming and working with colleagues to create programs of all different sizes to keep him going for many years to come.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.