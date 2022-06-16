BRATTLEBORO — Defaced over the weekend, the Civil War Monument on the Common was quickly cleaned off.
“This is a silly and disrespectful act of protest, since we are just days away from a Juneteenth ceremony unveiling the new interpretive plaque,” Select Board member Tim Wessel said Tuesday, referring to a marker that will recognize soldiers of color and poorer Vermonters who fought in the war in place of wealthier people and were not counted among those in the original monument. “This verbiage to be unveiled Sunday was decided upon in a democratic fashion after great work by area students, and will right some of the wrongs in the original monument. We can do this without defacing the original historic artwork with ugly, self-centered graffiti.”
The vandalism appeared to involve chalk or charcoal in three photographs emailed Tuesday to reporters and people involved in the project to correct the historical record. The name of the sender of the email came in as Reparing from the address reparationsCaseManagers@proton.me.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said the incident isn’t under investigation because it wasn’t reported to the police. The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department washed off the writing.
In May 2020, the veterans monument on the Common was vandalized. Graffiti spray painted on the backside of the panels read: “+65. POCs Lives Matter Too.” POC is used as an abbreviation for people of color.
Town recreation staff, recreation board members and local newspapers received an email from an unnamed author at that time containing proposals “to amend local neglect against People of Color.” One idea involved using town funds to pay descendants for bounty money owed to Civil War soldiers of color or organizations run by people of color if no relatives exist.
Part of the latest scrawling read, “+$350K due to Civil War unpaid bounty soldier contracts.”
In response to Tuesday’s email, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Tom Ledoux wrote, “You won’t gain any support by desecrating the monuments of the men who went and fought and died for your cause by doing this. Shame!!”