BRATTLEBORO — About 25 percent of former Vermont Bread Company employees have not yet received what is owed to them in sick time and paid time off, but there is a process now in place that can get them their money.
“It has been a long uphill battle,” said Kristin Watters, a former human resources business partner at Vermont Bread, which abruptly closed it doors on April 26.
On April 1, G2 Capital Advisors issued a news release stating that as a result of “leading a targeted and efficient sell-side effort focused on finding the optimal partner to support the Company’s long-term growth strategy” helped Koffee Kup Bakery, the owner of Vermont Bread, to finalize a transaction with American Industrial Acquisition Corporation.
“AIAC has significant experience partnering with manufacturing and distribution businesses and is well positioned to continue the expansion of KKB, capitalizing on operational improvements and driving growth momentum forward,” stated the news release.
However, just 25 days later, Vermont Bread, Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and another affiliate, Superior Bakery in Connecticut, were closed with no warning.
Jeff Sands, a Vermont-based advisor for AIAC, wrote in a court filing that following the transaction, Koffee Kup received a number of default notices from lenders stating they would no longer extend credit to cover operating expenses.
“Although many promising avenues were explored that we were cautiously optimistic would have allowed Koffee Kup to survive, those efforts have now been exhausted without success and Koffee Kup no longer has sufficient capital to continue operations,” Sands wrote.
While most of Koffee Kup’s nearly 500 employees received final paychecks, many of them did not receive their paid time off and sick time balances.
A Chittenden County judge ordered the receiver of Koffee Kup’s assets to pay the employees what they were owed, but a purported snafu with the payroll processing delayed the payments. Before payment could be made, creditors filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against Koffee Kup, freezing its assets. A federal judge would eventually release the funds, but the process is still bogged down by incomplete records, said Watters.
The current receiver, Linda Joy Sullivan, of Dorset, has received most of the records from the former receiver, Ronald Teplitsky, who was appointed by the state court to insure the primary lender, KeyBank, received the more than $7 million owed to it by Koffee Kup.
“But Teplitsky is holding onto key records,” said Watters, who has spending her own time working late at night and on weekends to help her former fellow employees. “I don’t think everyone can get paid without those records.”
To make matters worse, according to documents filed in state court, computer servers containing much of the information were wiped clean before being sold off. And instead of creating a separate account for all of Koffee Kup’s assets, Teplitsky put that money in his corporate account, said Sullivan.
“Both the state and federal courts have ordered him to turn over the documents and the accounts and he has not done so,” said Sullivan.
She has requested an emergency hearing in Chittenden County Court to discuss the issue.
Sullivan also noted that any employee, whether they worked for Vermont Bread, Koffee Kup or Superior Bakery, can request a claims form from her at Lsullivan@ljsreceiver.
The result of this “shady stuff,” said Watters, has meant some former employees had fallen behind on their bills and are still trying to stabilize their lives.
“Many of these employees lived paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “This was money they were counting on.”
Sullivan recently received approval from the state court to create a claims document for employees who believe they didn’t receive what is owed them.
Those forms are available at the former Vermont Bread Company between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“Linda is a mama bear,” said Watters. “She has been fighting for us on the state level.”
Watters also thanked Vermont Assistant Attorney General Justin Kolber for helping resolve the situation.
“The employees of Vermont Bread worked really hard under really hard conditions,” said Watters. “So many of them were able to better their lives as a result of their employment there.”