DOVER -- After Dover School learned of a student with COVID-19, one grade went into quarantine.
"Our pod practices allowed us to limit it to one classroom, which is good and something we were shooting for after the last time," Principal Matt Martyn said at the River Valleys Unified School District Board meeting held remotely Monday. "And although inconvenient for those families, everybody seems to be just able to follow the instructions and keep a good attitude. Thankfully the people are healthy and there doesn't appear to have been any school transmission, which we ultimately are hoping to achieve, no school transmission."
This marks the second time the elementary school had to pivot to full remote learning for some students due to COVID-19. K-3 classes at the school went fully remote in January following a positive COVID-19 test.
"The first time included several grades but we updated our 'pod' structures to keep pods separated and this time only one class had to be out," Martyn said in an email response to the Reformer.
Out of privacy for students and families, he declined to say what grade is being affected now.
The Vermont Department of Health notified the school of the exposure Friday during spring break and the last date of possible exposure was April 15, Martyn said. He called the department "extremely helpful and forthcoming as they have been in the past, well prepared, efficient."
Remote learning will continue for the class until the end of Thursday's school day. The students will return to their regular schedule Friday.
With seven weeks of school left, Martyn said he's "looking forward to finishing strong."
Earlier in Monday's meeting, Wardsboro Elementary Principal Tammy Bates said students and teachers are ready to be back to five days of in-person instruction. The district previously announced it would be make the move after spring break.
Under new guidance from the state, health checks are now being done at home. Bates said school staff no longer need to take the temperatures of students with thermometers as they arrive.
"We've become the greeting committee in the morning, which is great," she said. "It's always great to check in with the kids and the parents."