BRATTLEBORO — For the class of 2022, their freshman year was normal. Their sophomore year only started out normal.
“Then, we heard about the COVID stuff and we were like, ‘OK, cool, two-week vacation’ — and that turned into two years” (of pandemic), Twin Valley Middle High School senior Catherine Thomas said.
Though normalcy — whatever that may be — has largely returned over the past year, for the class of 2022 in Southern Vermont and around the world, their high school experience was interrupted in ways that forced them to grow up faster and learn more about themselves.
Lily Charkey, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, called this past school year “a big transition back to some level of normalcy in high school.”
“I think that was really hard for some students, especially in Brattleboro, especially in the last couple of months,” she said. “We lost our principal and had to have administration fill in.”
Steve Perrin, principal at BUHS, went on leave without explanation in April and Assistant Principal Chris Day stepped in. Charkey said she thinks that prompted anxiety with students.
Charkey said it was “really cool” to have a year where masking became optional, social distancing was not emphasized as much and scheduling allowed for all the students in a grade level to be in school on the same days. Last year, a hybrid learning system had students with last names starting with A to K and L to Z coming in on different days to reduce the number of people in the building.
This year, the school also hosted a couple of assemblies.
“We had some more outdoor events, like we had Jody Wiliams come speak to us, which was really cool,” Charkey said.
Over the school year, Charkey interned with State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2. Charkey is currently filling in as chairwoman of the Brattleboro Democratic Party Committee.
“Being able to do more political events and more outside of school community events has been really cool,” she said.
Also, she noted, senior year provides “more lax time” for students to pursue different things. She said they can sign themselves out, focus on their future aspirations, prioritize social engagements and enjoy the last year of high school.
Next year, Charkey is heading to Middlebury College, where she will major in history and political science with a minor in linguistics. She wants to become a lawyer and is leaning towards international law. She speaks French and wants to learn other languages at college.
Jonah Johnson, senior at Brattleboro Union High School, described the past few years as “really hard” for students as they navigated the pandemic.
“It was very damaging, I feel, like to our education and just in general to our social lives,” he said. “I truly believe that it hit the high school, the middle schoolers, the hardest.”
Being isolated from friends and teachers caused students to suffer, Johnson said.
“I would definitely say things have gotten better over time,” he said. “A lot of the restrictions that stopped us from seeing each other have been lifted and that has been really helpful.”
Johnson said he and his friends are feeling better mentally and physically now, as they’ve been reintegrated into society, especially with the optional masking policy. Seeing each other’s faces and having in-person classes all week has “definitely helped,” he added.
“Being able to come back during my senior year with things almost normal, not entirely, was a huge highlight,” he said.
Johnson enjoyed singing in different chorus groups and seeing friends in person. He’s heading to University of Vermont and wants to become a politician.
He’s fond of saying, “We are the generation that is going to bring the light into the darkness of this world.”
For BUHS senior, Virgil Neddenriep, this year was likely the weirdest of his schooling. He cited the unexplained departure of Perrin and the school’s masking policy changing a few times.
Still, the year was a little more normal in terms of being back in the building with all his fellow seniors.
“Last year, I didn’t even know people who were in my own classes,” he said. “So this year was definitely an improvement over that.”
Johnson said he barely knows students in other grades and believes masking played a big part in that.
“I’m really bad with faces,” he said. “When you put on the mask, I don’t even know who you are.”
With learning done remotely earlier in the pandemic, Johnson said students appeared as squares on the screen. He hopes schools will “rebound” back to where they were before COVID-19, noting that BUHS had more violence this year than anyone was used to, which he attributed to feelings of disconnection among students.
A big highlight for Johnson was being able to participate in a senior recital where students can showcase everything they’ve learned in the music program. He plays trumpet.
At the time of the interview, Johnson was looking forward to “Senior Skip Day.” He said he plans to go to the University of Massachusetts to study music education and enjoy his last summer “not being an adult.”
Twin Valley
Twin Valley Middle High School seniors Catherine Thomas and Hailey Bills, both 18, are excited for the independence that comes with graduation. Thomas will attend the University of Vermont, majoring in either psychology or English, and Bills will attend Keene Beauty Academy in Keene, N.H.
“I’m pretty excited for that because I’ll finally be living on my own, and I’m going to be at school, but actually learning about something that I’m passionate about,” Bills said in a recent Google Hangout call alongside Thomas.
Their classmate Robert Mola, 18, noted that during the height of the pandemic, the students were severely limited in whom they would see and interact with.
“The pandemic definitely hindered the social aspect of school, not being able to pretty much talk to anyone who wasn’t in your main homeroom,” he said in a phone interview.
But he calls the increased technology a positive, allowing him to manage his own time and finish his week’s work sooner.
“I know my parents are jealous,” he said. He plans to become a police officer, and eventually a detective.
Bills said the social distance constraints taught her about how she learns best.
“I need face-to-face, like when someone is trying to teach me something, I’m not going to be able to comprehend it very well through an email, but the Zooms were helpful,” Bills said.
Still, the teens were able to collect several fond memories along the way. These include sporting events, such as a students-vs.-teachers volleyball game, and of course: pranks. Thomas and Bills recall class hijinks such as stacking chairs into a pyramid and taping pictures of Adam Sandler with a moustache around a classroom.
On a more serious note, Thomas gained extra insight into humanity from time spent at her part-time job, at a small boutique in Wilmington. There, she regularly got to meet people outside her school bubble. She tells the story of a man who kept offering to buy her coffee. Her mind immediately went to tales of young women being kidnapped and other true crime. Then one day, he explained that he had wanted to say thank you for helping him find a specific item in the store — that item had been one of his wife’s favorites before she died.
“That extra interaction with the actual outside world beyond high school and beyond what I see in the news helped me realize that most of the time, people have good intentions,” she said.
Hinsdale High
If Hinsdale High senior Cedar Bauer could go back in time and give advice to their ninth-grade version, they’d say just be yourself.
“A big part of my life growing up was, I never felt like I was being myself,” said Bauer. “And just, if I could say anything, it’s be yourself. No matter what other people think of you. Just be yourself and be happy.”
“I would tell my ninth-grade self just to be patient with my peers with my family,” said Kailyn Fleury. “And just to really, like, slow it down. I wanted to like, just rush, rush, rush throughout my high school. But not now that I’m senior ... It’s crazy to think but now I’m kind of like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, happening so fast.”
“I think I would tell myself that I need to like stay positive about things because things do get hard as you get through high school and just keep a positive outlook on everything,” said Shiane Davis.
“I would tell myself not to procrastinate,” said Trevor Parkinson, with nods around the picnic table in a courtyard at Hinsdale High School on Tuesday, just four days before graduation. “Do my work, stay focused and just keep working hard.”
The four Hinsdale High students have known each other since elementary school and on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the high school, they’ll take their diplomas and go their separate ways.
Bauer is going to Morris College of Art and Design in Philadelphia to get a degree in graphic design; Fleury is taking the nursing program at Keene State College while continuing her athletics in cross-country and track; Parkinson is attending SUNY Morrisville for a degree in agricultural science; and Davis is going into the U.S. Army.
“My ship date is June 27,” said Davis. “I’m going to be a Patriot missile operator.”
Davis said she isn’t ready for college or work, and believes the Army will give her what she needs right now in life.
But being a soldier is not what her ninth-grade version was considering for after graduation.
“I wanted to be a dermatologist,” she said, laughing.
Looking ahead, the four thought about what they might want to say to their college versions.
“I would have to tell myself, hey, you need to socialize more, even though you’ve been a bit of a social recluse your whole life,” said Bauer. “Just talk to people more. You knew how it was when you talked to people back in Hinsdale. So just keep on doing that and you’ll be happy.”
“Cherish all the memories I’ve created at Hinsdale and really try to connect with people again,” said Fleury.
She also hopes the graduates are able to stay connected as they go on their own journeys.
“Don’t let college change who you are,” said Parkinson. “Just stick to your values.”
“Things happen in life, but you have to stay true to yourself,” agreed Davis.
All four said what they would miss most about Hinsdale are their friends, the staff at the school, teachers and the environment of the school itself.
“I’m going to miss the daily schedule and I’m going to miss the smiling faces in the hallway, passing by,” said Fleury.
Bauer will be nearly 300 miles away from their family in Hinsdale.
“I’m gonna miss them so much.”
But Bauer said overcoming challenges is nothing new.
“Feeling like I couldn’t focus in my life. And there was a good reason for that. Mostly ADHD. But in high school, I learned how to overcome it and to work with it instead of against it.”
Fleury, like many of her generation, said her biggest challenge has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I kind of was depressed a little bit and kind of just sad and like missed everyone,” she said.
To help get her through the challenges of remote learning, “I just went into focus mode.”
“Yeah,” said Parkinson. “The biggest challenge was trying to stay focused, especially when we were remote.”
Davis said good friends helped her get through the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“We just gotta get through it, keeping that mindset.”
Parkinson couldn’t play hockey because of COVID so he shifted his focus onto schoolwork.
“And that just stuck,” he said.
“My motivation was definitely my family and friends,” said Fleury, most of whom she kept in touch with over the internet.
“In-person learning is the way that I really like to learn, more hands on,” said Bauer. “So, just having to be remote ... just sucked for me. But I was able to persevere and I was able to also reflect inwards at my own mental health and help myself more during that time.”
They all said when people criticize their generation as being soft, they don’t know what they’re talking about.
“We’re not as bad as we’re put out to be,” declared Parkinson.
“Each generation obviously had their struggles,” added Davis, who noted this generation has been dealing with pressure from their parents, social media and the restrictions of the pandemic. She believes dealing with all those factors will make them grow into more capable adults.
“Our generation is becoming a lot more flexible to change,” agreed Bauer. “We’re learning more about the world around us.”
“I think we’re capable of more than other generations are thinking,” said Fleury. “We’re getting a lot more information. We’re a lot more accepting.”
Bellows Falls
Shelby Stoodley, 17, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster, is headed to Maine this fall to study dental hygiene.
Stoodley, the daughter of Lee and Doreen Stoodley, said the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, is a great fit for her interests and career plan. There aren’t many schools that offer a four-year degree in that career, she said.
Stoodley said the past two years of pandemic have been difficult. “I love to be around people,” she said. Being completely remote, she said, she felt very isolated. But, she said, “my grades were much higher.”
Her parents always told her she had to do a sport, and Stoodley played field hockey and track, focusing on shot put and discus. She spent eight years earlier in school doing gymnastics as well. Sports allowed her to meet new people and “keep myself in shape,” she said.
“It made it memorable,” she said.
Stoodley is one of five BFUHS seniors selected for the Alumni Queen court. One of the five will be chosen queen by their fellow classmates.
This summer she will be working at Village Square Booksellers.
Another BFUHS student heading to Biddeford, Maine this fall will be Jonathan Terry, 18. He will be studying business administration. He is the son of Lisa and Jason Terry of Bellows Falls.
Terry, who was the starting quarterback for the state champion Terriers last year, says he will be playing football for the University of New England team.
He said he thinks the location of the university near the ocean was a big draw for the three or four students from BFUHS heading to the University of New England.
“It might be the beach,” he said.
He said he plans on studying business administration — “all kinds of business.”
The highlight of his high school years, he said, was winning the 2021 state championship in football. He played quarterback and safety on defense.
It was great, he said, “being part of a brotherhood.”
Leland & Gray
Ansley Henderson, a senior at Leland & Gray, said her best memory from the past year was when the varsity soccer team won the semi-finals at home, and her favorite school activity was her co-op and internship in which she was able to be a co-teacher in a sixth grade class.
“It helped me realize that I want to work with children in the future,” Henderson said.
To work toward this goal, she will attend the University of Rhode Island with a major in psychology and a minor in communication disorders.
“My greatest challenge this school year has been trying to balance COVID, sports and school,” she said. “I had a heavy course load this school year, and trying to balance it with two varsity sports and the effects of COVID has been a challenge, but I am so close to being done, so I’m trying to soak in every moment.”
Fellow Leland & Gray senior Katelyn Petty said her best memory was making it into the state finals in soccer.
“Even though we lost, it was an amazing experience and I will never forget all of the fans who supported us through our journey,” she said.
One of her favorite activities has been Ultimate disc, a new sport she has been enjoying, along with being a captain of the Track and Field team. One of her most significant challenges has been AP Calculus — learning and memorizing the many rules and concepts.
She plans to attend Middlebury College and major in biology. She also wants to go to dental school, and eventually become an orthodontist.